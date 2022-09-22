Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Week 5 Football — Washington 76, Wentzville Liberty 7
It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5. Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Fans remain hopeful for Cardinals’ playoff spot
The television monitors at Syberg’s Bar and Grill in Maryland Heights on Thursday afternoon were surrounded by baseball fans. They were watching the St. Louis Cardinals play against the San Diego Padres.
Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening
A separate city construction project damaged Centene Stadium's power system
Washington Missourian
Washington softball sweeps Holt
At the halfway point of GAC Central play, the Washington softball Lady Jays are still perfect against conference opponents. Washington (21-2, 5-0) extended its league lead Monday with a 13-0 victory at Holt (1-16, 0-5).
lancerfeed.press
Lancer vs. Wildcat football takes game to new level
A big rivalry between teams always makes a game a little bit bigger. It is bigger for the players and coaches and it is bigger for the fans. For Lancer football, there is no bigger game than The Battle of 109 between Lafayette and Eureka High Schools. The first time...
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays top Pacific in final minute to open Hillsboro Tournament
Washington’s soccer Blue Jays netted a semblance of revenge Monday. The Blue Jays (2-5) opened pool play at the Hillsboro Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Pacific (3-5).
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians go 1-2 at Owensville’s Tournament
For the second time this season, the Pacific softball Lady Indians got the better of Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville. Pacific (9-9) won one of their three games Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Owensville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Missouri football player fired from TV anchor job after profanity-laced tirade
Vic Faust, a former Missouri football player in the mid-1990s, was fired from his job as a TV anchor for a St. Louis FOX affiliate after audio was leaked from a tirade Faust made about a female co-worker during their drive-time radio show. The audio, which is edited, is available...
Washington Missourian
Duchesne overcomes Knights
Amorion Oliphant’s 78-yard interception return with two seconds to play sealed victory for the Duchesne Pioneers over St. Francis Borgia Friday in St. Charles, 41-33. Oliphant ripped the ball away from a Borgia receiver as the Knights drove inside Duchesne territory for a potential game-winning score, trailing 34-33.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia defeated Pacific in five games Monday, Sept. 19.
Washington Missourian
Borgia edges Pacific in five-set volleyball showdown
Even the final point was drawn out. By the narrowest of margins, the St. Francis Borgia volleyball Lady Knights edged Pacific Monday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-10.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Piggyback Dash takes on Union hill
The sixth annual Piggyback Dash drew 138 people, one more than in 2021, Saturday morning in Union. The event starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. The race honors Lance Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Cape Girardeau Central at Borgia
Cape Girardeau Central shut out Borgia in boys soccer action in Washington Saturday, Sept. 17.
Washington Missourian
Union runs in Joplin meet
Paced by three medalists, the Union cross country team ran Saturday at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin. Violet Johanson (sixth) and Kelsey Brake (15th) earned medals in the Gold Division girls varsity race. Taylor Meyer (12th) earned a medal in the Gold Division varsity boys race.
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
