Columbia, MO

Washington Missourian

Washington softball sweeps Holt

At the halfway point of GAC Central play, the Washington softball Lady Jays are still perfect against conference opponents. Washington (21-2, 5-0) extended its league lead Monday with a 13-0 victory at Holt (1-16, 0-5).
WASHINGTON, MO
lancerfeed.press

Lancer vs. Wildcat football takes game to new level

A big rivalry between teams always makes a game a little bit bigger. It is bigger for the players and coaches and it is bigger for the fans. For Lancer football, there is no bigger game than The Battle of 109 between Lafayette and Eureka High Schools. The first time...
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Indians go 1-2 at Owensville’s Tournament

For the second time this season, the Pacific softball Lady Indians got the better of Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville. Pacific (9-9) won one of their three games Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Owensville.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Duchesne overcomes Knights

Amorion Oliphant’s 78-yard interception return with two seconds to play sealed victory for the Duchesne Pioneers over St. Francis Borgia Friday in St. Charles, 41-33. Oliphant ripped the ball away from a Borgia receiver as the Knights drove inside Duchesne territory for a potential game-winning score, trailing 34-33.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Washington Missourian

Volleyball — Borgia at Pacific

Borgia defeated Pacific in five games Monday, Sept. 19. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
PACIFIC, MO
Arizona Cardinals
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Piggyback Dash takes on Union hill

The sixth annual Piggyback Dash drew 138 people, one more than in 2021, Saturday morning in Union. The event starts and ends atop Autumn Hill. The race honors Lance Purschke, a Union High student who died in a car crash returning from a girls basketball game in St. Clair Feb. 24, 1997, a day before his 17th birthday. Purschke loved the challenge of running up Autumn Hill and was the first known person to carry someone piggyback up the hill.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Cape Girardeau Central at Borgia

Cape Girardeau Central shut out Borgia in boys soccer action in Washington Saturday, Sept. 17. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Washington Missourian

Union runs in Joplin meet

Paced by three medalists, the Union cross country team ran Saturday at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin. Violet Johanson (sixth) and Kelsey Brake (15th) earned medals in the Gold Division girls varsity race. Taylor Meyer (12th) earned a medal in the Gold Division varsity boys race.
UNION, MO
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

