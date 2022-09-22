Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run, joins MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday, September 23, becoming the fourth player
Yardbarker
Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers
Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
Comments / 0