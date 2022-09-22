ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss

Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
HeySoCal

Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers

Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Albert Pujols
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4

The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' Thursday lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish and hit ninth. Campusano has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy