lptv.org
New Beltrami County Jail Recommended at Public Hearing
The first public hearing on the Beltrami County Jail project feasibility study findings was held Thursday, and with it came the suggestion of building a new facility. Opinions were made known by county commissioners and the public alike, hopefully bringing the board closer to making a decision regarding the future of the Beltrami County Jail.
lptv.org
Zebra Mussels Found in Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in another body of water in Itasca County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says an angler reported finding numerous zebra mussels on a submerged tree branch while fishing in the Canisteo Mine Pit, which is one of a series of legacy mine pits adjacent to the cities of Bovey and Taconite.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
lptv.org
Bemidji Author Visits Kingdom Builders Christian School
It’s not every day a student gets to sit down and read a book with the person who wrote it, but that’s exactly the kind of opportunity that was given to the students of Kingdom Builders Christian School on Friday, when Bemidji author Dr. Sonia O’Bryan came to talk about the creative process behind her newest children’s book, “Heavenly Father, Will You Be My Daddy?”
lptv.org
Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School received a false active shooting call earlier today. According to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools, at approximately 2 p.m., the high school was put into “Secure Mode” due to an anonymous phone call indicating an active shooter was at the school. The building was deemed to be safe and secure by local law enforcement after they responded to the call. The press release states that the call was reported to be a hoax.
lptv.org
Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
lptv.org
Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic
The Walleye Classic hit a very unique and special milestone this year. Organizers presented 11 of their beneficiaries with proceeds from the Walleye Classic, surpassing $1 million in donations on Thursday, September 15th. The checks were presented by tournament chair John Marcum and treasurer Joe Bofferding. “This year we distributed...
lptv.org
Bemidji United Way Celebrates “Live United Day” to Start Annual Campaign
For the past 36 years, United Way of Bemidji Area has worked to better the Bemidji community by focusing on basic everyday needs. With Wednesday being declared “Live United Day” and acting as the start of their annual fundraising campaign, they figured, what better way to kick off the season than with one of their most important projects: Backpack Buddies.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair
High school at its core is a time for students to think about what they’ll be doing with their futures. It’s important to provide students with resources to know what steps they’ll need to take in order to achieve their goals, and one of these resources is Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, which was held last Monday at Bemidji High School.
lptv.org
Three Defendants Plead Guilty to 2019 Red Lake Murder and Assault
Three people have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to a August 2019 murder and assault on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the United State Department of Justice, Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank, 21, of Bemidji, Mia Faye Sumner, 21, of Duluth, and Daniel Charles Barrett, 31, of Redby entered the garage of 23-year-old Daniel Alan Johnson’s residence on August 12, 2019. The group was reportedly armed with at least one handgun. Cutbank then fired multiple shots once inside. Johnson was fatally wounded. Another victim received serious injuries. The three defendants then returned to their vehicle and left the scene. Another person, 50-year-old Rose Celeste Siewert of Cass Lake is reported to have assisted the group in avoiding arrest by driving the three off of the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
lptv.org
Four Arrested in Redby Drug Bust
Four people have been arrested following a search and seizure of multiple narcotics on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. According to the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, on September 20, officers conducted a search warrant on two Redby residences. The RLPD reports that the search resulted in finding approximately 3 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of methamphetamine, 1 ounce of fentanyl, multiple ecstasy/MDMA pills, and 1 firearm. Various sales and manufacturing items were also found on the scene. The press release states that it is believed the individuals who were arrested had the intent to sell narcotics.
