You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!

COMMERCE CITY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO