DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
KDVR.com
Elijah McClain's autopsy amended
FOX31’s legal analyst George Brauchler said he thought there would be a change in the manner of death from undetermined. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. A nice sunny weekend ahead. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches...
KDVR.com
Colorado's economy doing well, report says
Some circumstances are concerning lawmakers and economists. Aurora activist weighs in on amended McClain autopsy. McClain amended autopsy says ‘likely would have recovered’. RTD train separates during derailment. Outdoor Colorado: Birds of prey. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Sunny, warm weekend ahead. Parents...
KDVR.com
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (9:36 p.m.): Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding a little girl’s parents or guardians. Police said she is...
KDVR.com
Family reacts to verdict in Thallas murder
The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas as she walked a dog in downtown Denver was found guilty. Talya Cunningham reports. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Sunny, warm weekend ahead. Parents concerned after attempted abduction. Woman injured when train hit cop car. Elijah...
KDVR.com
Police hike Denver library patrols after threat
DENVER (KDVR) — Many people showing up at Denver public libraries across the city on Wednesday were surprised to find the doors locked. Turns out, an overnight threat led to the closure. Libraries are among the latest to deal with threats forcing them to close their doors. “I’m very...
KDVR.com
RTD train separates during derailment
A video of an RTD train derailing shows it split into two as it comes around a corner. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches used to predict elections. Aurora activist weighs in...
KDVR.com
Colorado GOP office vandalized
The investigation is ongoing after the Larimer County Republican Party headquarters in Fort Collins was vandalized. Greg Nieto reports.
KDVR.com
Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County deputy
The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz will take place Saturday morning in Loveland. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches used to predict elections. Aurora activist weighs in on...
KDVR.com
CPW explains strike policy for bears
After a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer found a bear wedged underneath a Colorado Springs porch, it scared it off to a void a "strike" under CPW's policy. Alex Rose reports.
KDVR.com
Aurora train derailment not the first
An RTD train derailed in Aurora in the same spot as another derailment three years ago. Greg Nieto reports. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring.
KDVR.com
Reinke Brothers Give a Sneak Peek into their 2022 Haunted Mansion
Spooky season is almost here and if you’re looking for all things Halloween, you have got to check out the Reinke Brothers in Littleton. This spook-tastic store has been running for 54 years and counting, and its the destination for all your costume needs and beyond. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the famous local spot to tour this seasons legendary haunted mansion.
KDVR.com
Colorado 1 of 4 states with advocates for car crashes
It’s a type of victim that’s often unrecognized, but a group of determined women with the Colorado State Patrol is working 24/7 to change that. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
GDC Explores Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge
You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to immerse yourself into the wildlife scene Colorado has to offer. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City, you’ll find the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. This spot is famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Mile High City skyline in the background. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the refuge herself to experience all it has to offer!
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
KDVR.com
What would happen if the presidential race happened this November?
What would happen if the presidential race happened this November? Carly Moore explains exclusive poll results. What would happen if the presidential race happened …. Taxpayers should see another TABOR refund this spring. Train platform elevator broken for 3 years. Casa Bonita employees get language training. Colorado GOP office vandalized.
KDVR.com
Poll: Yes to wine, no to magic mushrooms
Colorado voters are ready to allow wine in grocery stores but not to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Matt Mauro breaks down the results from a new poll from FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill.
KDVR.com
‘Ugnayan’: Philippine-American Society of Colorado
Celebrate the Filipino culture this weekend at “Ugnayan”, a performance of indigenous and colonial cultural dances. The Philippine-American Society of Colorado is hosting “Ugnayan”, which means “unity. Saturday September 24th at 6 p.m. at Gateway High School Auditorium. For more information on tickets, click here.
KDVR.com
Poll: Voters on 2024, Colorado elections
Results from a FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll shows voter attitudes on the 2024 election and Colorado's election system. Matt Mauro reports.
KDVR.com
FOX31/Emerson poll results show Democrats as ahead
A poll conducted this month shows that Democratic candidates are leading the major races in Colorado. Gabrielle Franklin shares the results of the FOX31/Channel 2/Emerson College/The Hill poll.
KDVR.com
Lawsuit: Sergeant used Taser on restrained man
Just two days after Boulder County signed a $400,000 lawsuit settlement for using a Taser on a woman who was in a restraint chair, a Boulder County Sheriff’s sergeant did the exact same thing. Rob Low reports.
