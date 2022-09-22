ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Foote
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Stanley Cup#Pit Bull#Deliberations#Polis#Latino#Taxpayers#Casa Bonita#Gop
Fox News

Montana triple-digit temperatures pose 'extremely critical' fire risk

Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of "extremely critical" fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles in northern...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy