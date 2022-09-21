ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Cate Girls Volleyball Sweeps Thacher for Homecoming Win

After struggling in the first set, the Cate girls found their rhythm and swept Thacher for a homecoming match win Saturday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-13. “Thacher came aggressive and strong caught us off guard,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “The team responded well, though, and were able to take care of business.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

BLOWOUT! SBCC Sets School Scoring Record with 86-0 Beat-Down of L.A. Southwest

The Vaqueros scored on their first play from scrimmage Saturday and didn’t look back. The result was an 86-0 SBCC win over L.A. Southwest College at La Playa Stadium that set a new school scoring record. And that was accomplished with 10 minutes shaved off the second half clock — five from each quarter — that both coaches agreed on after a 51-0 halftime lead.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa

The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener

The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win

Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Men and Women Both Finish Seventh at Cougar Challenge

Westmont Men’s and Women’s Cross Country continued their season on Saturday when they competed in the Cougar Challenge, hosted by Cal St San Marcos. Out of 17 schools, both the men’s and women’s teams placed seventh. Individually, the highlight of the day was the performance of...
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest

The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa

After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck

There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart

I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

