Noozhawk
Cate Girls Volleyball Sweeps Thacher for Homecoming Win
After struggling in the first set, the Cate girls found their rhythm and swept Thacher for a homecoming match win Saturday. Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, 25-13. “Thacher came aggressive and strong caught us off guard,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “The team responded well, though, and were able to take care of business.
Noozhawk
BLOWOUT! SBCC Sets School Scoring Record with 86-0 Beat-Down of L.A. Southwest
The Vaqueros scored on their first play from scrimmage Saturday and didn’t look back. The result was an 86-0 SBCC win over L.A. Southwest College at La Playa Stadium that set a new school scoring record. And that was accomplished with 10 minutes shaved off the second half clock — five from each quarter — that both coaches agreed on after a 51-0 halftime lead.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Stays in Channel League Hunt With Sweep; Cate Loses to La Reina; Laguna Blanca Sweeps
The Dos Pueblos girls came out of the gates strong to stay in the Channel League mix with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Buena at home on Thursday. The Chargers are now 7-2 in league play and 16-5 overall. “I really loved the fight and consistent effort we displayed...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Boys Water Polo Loses to Villanova Prep; Carpinteria Falls to Buena
Bishop Diego started with a 3-0 first quarter lead, but ended up losing 8-5 to Villanova Prep in a Tri-Valley League game played at Cate Thursday. Paul Zoltoski led the Cardinals with two goals, and Capri Aquistapace and Austin Carty scored a goal apiece. Reagan Adams had 11 saves, and scored a full-court goal.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Works Overtime for Tough 7-6 Victory Over Rio Mesa
The defense of Santa Barbara High’s football team was the difference-maker in a heart-stopping 7-6 overtime victory over Rio Mesa on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The Dons swarmed Rio Mesa running back J’lin Wingo on a two-point conversion attempt and survived the Channel League slugfest with a hard-earned victory that improved their records to 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall. Rio Mesa is 2-1 and 3-2.
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Soccer Ties Hawai’i 0-0 in Big West Home Opener
The UCSB women's soccer team (0-1-1, 1-6-4) was back in action as they hosted the University of Hawai'I Rainbow Wahine in its first home Big West game this season. Following this tough match between two strong teams, the Gauchos and the Wahine ended up with a tie just like they did the last time they played.
Noozhawk
David Buso’s 3 TDs, Greg Tripathi’s 50-Yard Field Goal Lead Dos Pueblos in 27-0 Win
Running back David Buso rushed for three touchdowns in his return to the lineup, leading Dos Pueblos to a 27-0 football win at winless Channel Islands on Friday night. It was the first Channel League victory for the Chargers (3-3, 1-3), who were coming off three straight losses and were outscored 119-24. Channel Islands, in its first year in the league, fell to 0-2 in league and 0-5 overall.
Noozhawk
Nic Prentice Scores 6 Goals, but San Marcos Falls to Laguna Beach at Villa Park tourney
San Marcos drew a a tough draw on the first day of the Villa Park tournament, losing to Division 1 favorite Laguna Beach 17-8. The Royals kept it close in the first half, down by just one at halftime, 6-5. But five unanswered points helped Laguna Beach take a 12-6 lead on the way to the final score.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men and Women Both Finish Seventh at Cougar Challenge
Westmont Men’s and Women’s Cross Country continued their season on Saturday when they competed in the Cougar Challenge, hosted by Cal St San Marcos. Out of 17 schools, both the men’s and women’s teams placed seventh. Individually, the highlight of the day was the performance of...
Noozhawk
Inspired by First-Set Comeback, Santa Barbara Volleyball Beats San Marcos to Sweep Series
While it didn’t win the first set, the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team was feeling pretty good as it went back to the bench Thursday night in the Channel League first-place showdown against San Marcos. The Dons had good reasons to feel that way. They roared back from...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Lose; Santa Ynez Beats Atascadero
The Santa Barbara girls golf team faced a tough Righetti squad Thursday, losing 248 to 272 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Ella Arce posted the low score for the Dons, shooting a 45. Righetti’s Grace Minetti took medalist honors with a 44. “Senior captain Ella Arce has led...
Noozhawk
SBCC Staging Pre-Game ‘Fan Rounds Up’ Before Saturday’s Clash With L.A. Southwest
The SBCC Athletics Department will be hosting a Fan Round Up this Saturday, Sept. 24 before the Vaqueros take on L.A. Southwest College in football at La Playa Stadium. One hour before the 1 p.m. kickoff, SBCC fans are invited to bring a chair to the team-spirit event at Lot 2C in front of the stadium. There will be a food truck and free parking for all in attendance.
Noozhawk
Friday Night Lights: Santa Barbara Will Have Hands Full Against Rio Mesa
After escaping with a close win over Ventura last week, the Santa Barbara High School football team faces another big challenge in its quest to win the Channel League title. An experienced, physical and talented Rio Mesa team comes into Peabody Stadium on Friday with title aspirations as well. The Spartans (3-1, 2-0) have won three straight after dropping their season opener.
Noozhawk
Anthony Michael Munoz of Santa Barbara, 1986-2022
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Anthony "Tony" Michael Munoz on the morning of Sept. 16, 2022. Tony was born in Santa Barbara and raised in Goleta, “The Goodland,” where he participated in youth sports; Goleta Valley South Little League, YFL, Page Center Basketball, Boys Club Basketball, and martial arts.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck
There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: Cultivating a Grateful Heart
I awoke with a jolt. Something was wrong, very wrong. I was in the middle, squeezed between buddies on either side of me in the back seat of a hopped-up Chevy and we were spinning out of control. The crazy squealing of our tires indicated that we were only intermittently...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
Noozhawk
Environmental Defense Center, City of Lompoc Settle Lawsuit Over Wastewater Discharge
The Environmental Defense Center and the City of Lompoc have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that the wastewater treatment facility improperly released contaminated water into a pair of waterways. EDC attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the city in early 2021, alleging violations of the federal Water Pollution...
