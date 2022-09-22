Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong Ends Hotel Quarantine But It Remains to Be Seen If Travelers Will Return
Hong Kong officials announced on Friday the end of hotel quarantine for incoming travelers, as the government seeks to repair its battered image as a global financial center. From Sept. 26, visitors and returning residents do not have to undergo isolation in a designated hotel. They will be allowed to go to offices and use public transport but they won’t be allowed to visit restaurants and bars for their first three days in the city.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Myanmar beauty queen in Thai airport limbo, fears arrest at home
BANGKOK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A beauty queen who spoke out against Myanmar's military rulers was stranded at Thailand's international airport for a third day on Friday, hoping to be granted entry, as activists and her employer urged authorities not to send her back to her homeland.
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BBC
Africa Live: Ghana man killed by lions after scaling zoo fence
Mombasa gubernatorial candidate forgets ID to vote. A Kenyan politician running for governor in Mombasa county, coastal region, had to wait for aides to bring his original ID to his polling station after he forgot it. Abuswamad Shariff Nassir of Raila Odinga's ODM party needed to produce the document to...
China's Recent Plan to Expand Naval Site Raises Eyebrows of Locals Who Fear That China Has Already Swallowed the Area Up
In June, Cambodia announced that Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville would soon be expanding. Ream Naval Base is undergoing a modernization project described by Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan as a "cooperation between China and Cambodia," and not a hosting of a foreign military power." [i]
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
Comments / 0