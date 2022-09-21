ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Pujols needs 2 for 700

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals as they approach major home run milestones:

AARON JUDGE

Season HR Total: 60

Wednesday's Game: Doubled twice but didn't homer in a 14-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Thursday's Matchup: The Yankees host the rival Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.7 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

ALBERT PUJOLS

Career HR Total: 698

Wednesday's Game: Singled with two outs in the seventh inning for the Cardinals' first hit off Blake Snell but didn't homer in a 1-0 loss at San Diego.

Thursday's Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego at 4:10 p.m. ET

Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.5 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.5.

