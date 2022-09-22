Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: L.A. Bringing Back Injured Reliever for 2023
The Dodgers picked up their 2023 option on reliever Daniel Hudson, who has been out with a torn ACL since late June.
MLB
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- The Cardinals muscled their way out of a frustrating offensive stretch, slugging two home runs Thursday afternoon in a 5-4 victory over the Padres at Petco Park. Lars Nootbaar snapped a streak of three straight scoreless losses by connecting on a leadoff home run off Joe Musgrove in the fifth inning. That also ended the Cardinals’ streak of 47 innings without scoring an earned run.
MLB
If Judge needs advice on HR plateau, a big help isn't far
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Few men on the planet have experienced a year like the one Aaron Judge is enjoying. One of them happens to stash his workday belongings in the same Yankee Stadium clubhouse, just a few feet away across the plush carpet.
MLB
Leadoff walks come back to bite Lorenzen
ARLINGTON -- Even though Michael Lorenzen took the no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field, his five-inning outing was enough to leave a sour taste in his mouth. Heading into the rubber match, one of the things Lorenzen knew about...
MLB
Helsley's 104 mph heater fastest pitch in '22
SAN DIEGO -- There are times, when he’s alone and away from baseball, that Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley thinks about how everything has come together for him personally and professionally over the past few months -- and he shakes his head at the surreal nature of life. A...
MLB
Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start
PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB
Braves hit 'rut' with clock ticking in NL East race
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves won a World Series despite having a losing record for more than half of the 2021 season and they have produced one of the game’s best records since exiting May with another losing record. The defending World Series champs might not understand the meaning of...
MLB
Britton returns, eyes winning title with Yanks
NEW YORK -- In Zack Britton’s view, a significant portion of his career story has already been written over a decade-plus in the big leagues. The left-hander has earned accolades, led the Majors in categories and put his swirling signature across a substantial contract. There was only one reason...
MLB
'Pen raises questions after Musgrove's 'shorter' start
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ winning streak is no more. Brendan Donovan hit a go-ahead grand slam off right-handed reliever Nick Martinez in the seventh inning, as San Diego dropped its first game in six, a 5-4 loss to St. Louis on Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. Here are...
MLB
'The right time': Vogt announces plan to retire after '22
OAKLAND -- Stephen Vogt had quite the ideal retirement setup. Finishing the 2021 season a World Series champion with the Braves opened the door for him to ride off into the sunset. Deep down, though, Vogt knew there was only one true perfect ending, and he got it. Though Vogt...
MLB
Bradish dominates Astros in near 'Maddux'
BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ pitching staff has called Jordan Lyles their dad, a moniker he wears with a smile. They see the career he’s had, its longevity and its durability, and wouldn’t be opposed to following suit. They shadow him in his preparation, the way he carries himself, and absorb nuggets into their own personas.
MLB
'Dream come true': No. 26 prospect Siani gets the call
CINCINNATI – Players at Triple-A Louisville were given a later arrival time to be at the ballpark on Wednesday, so outfielder Michael Siani and teammates took their time to have lunch and hang out at one player’s apartment. Little did Siani know that his leisurely day was about to take a sudden turn.
MLB
Roberts removes Kimbrel from closer role
LOS ANGELES -- Before Friday’s 11-0 loss to the Cardinals, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Craig Kimbrel will not be the team’s closer for at least the remainder of the regular season. The Dodgers will go with a closer by committee the rest of the way. “I...
MLB
Laying out the AL Cy Young case for Verlander
Justin Verlander wasn’t unhittable on Thursday night like he was in his first start back from the injured list, but that’s not what the American League West champion Astros need as they look toward another deep October run. They just need Verlander to be Verlander. No restrictions. No...
MLB
Despite injuries, Gray seeing more consistent results
ARLINGTON -- Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley believes that, in an ideal world, Jon Gray has what it takes to help lead a rotation. He has the execution, the plus secondary pitches and even the mound presence that teams crave in a front-line starter. “He has top-of-the-rotation stuff,” Beasley said...
MLB
Historic 100th win evades Astros, Dusty -- for now
BALTIMORE -- In 1993, his first season as a Major League manager, Dusty Baker’s Giants won 103 games -- and that was only good for second place in the National League West. Baker has reached the postseason 12 times in the three decades since, but for 24 seasons, that big, round triple-digit victory total eluded the skipper who ranks second on the career wins list among active managers.
MLB
Ahead of Draft, few saw Pujols' potential
In the 1999 MLB Draft Josh Hamilton went first to the Rays, Josh Beckett went second to the Marlins, and 399 other players were selected before the Cardinals finally took a chance on Albert Pujols, with the 18th pick of the 13th round. "It's a chip on my shoulder that...
MLB
What's ahead? Yankees postseason FAQ
Now that the Yankees have clinched a spot in the 2022 postseason, it’s time to begin looking ahead to their potential matchups and roster construction as they pursue a 28th World Series championship, and the franchise’s first since 2009. “We’ve got a lot more business to do here,”...
MLB
These are the 11 best swan songs in AL/NL history
Every player wants to retire while he’s still near the peak of his craft, but the reality is that not many have enjoyed that fate. Countless stars have held on past that point, only to see their footspeed, hand-eye coordination and preternatural talent diminish ever so slightly. That’s what...
