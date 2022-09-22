Read full article on original website
Related
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
MLB
'The right time': Vogt announces plan to retire after '22
OAKLAND -- Stephen Vogt had quite the ideal retirement setup. Finishing the 2021 season a World Series champion with the Braves opened the door for him to ride off into the sunset. Deep down, though, Vogt knew there was only one true perfect ending, and he got it. Though Vogt...
MLB
Leadoff walks come back to bite Lorenzen
ARLINGTON -- Even though Michael Lorenzen took the no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field, his five-inning outing was enough to leave a sour taste in his mouth. Heading into the rubber match, one of the things Lorenzen knew about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Helsley's 104 mph heater fastest pitch in '22
SAN DIEGO -- There are times, when he’s alone and away from baseball, that Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley thinks about how everything has come together for him personally and professionally over the past few months -- and he shakes his head at the surreal nature of life. A...
MLB
With memory of 'The Machine,' Pujols recalls milestone homers
ST. LOUIS -- Take a stroll through homer history with Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols, and the first thing to note is the stunning photographic memory the slugger possesses when it comes to recalling pitchers faced, locations of balls in and out of the strike zone, swings put on pitches and his particular feelings on the nights in question.
MLB
The top AFL prospects for each club
It’s impossible to look at the list of Arizona Fall League alumni without some sense of awe. Before he chased the American League home run record, Aaron Judge went deep four times for Scottsdale in 2014. Multi-time MVPs Mike Trout (2011), Bryce Harper (2010, 2011) and Albert Pujols (2000) all played at least one autumn in the Phoenix metropolitan area, and if you want to add Michael Jordan (1994) to that list, we won’t stop you. Don’t forget likely NY Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (2017) either.
MLB
Mancini makes emotional return to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Heading into this bound-to-be emotional weekend series in the city where he came of age, beat cancer and inspired millions with his achievements on and off the field, Trey Mancini tried his best to “treat it as just another road trip, as much as you can.”. But...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
If Judge needs advice on HR plateau, a big help isn't far
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Few men on the planet have experienced a year like the one Aaron Judge is enjoying. One of them happens to stash his workday belongings in the same Yankee Stadium clubhouse, just a few feet away across the plush carpet.
MLB
Yaz hopes to build momentum with strong finish
DENVER -- The Giants churned through a franchise-record 64 players in 2019, with president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi seemingly mining every avenue to try to uncover pieces who could help improve a team in transition. The constant turnover was dizzying at times, though the process seemed to uncover a few gems, most notably Mike Yastrzemski.
MLB
Wesneski spins immaculate inning in 2nd MLB start
PITTSBURGH -- Hayden Wesneski uncoiled from his throwing motion, strode off the mound and gave a quick point in the direction of the Cubs' dugout. Next to manager David Ross, Chicago's pitching coaches were celebrating. The rookie pitcher had just spun a slider beyond the bat of Jason Delay for...
MLB
Chatting with a legend on the road to 700
SAN DIEGO -- Through my most enjoyable moments of this 2022 season, many of them have been the instances when Cardinals living legend Albert Pujols would give me a few minutes before games to talk hitting, home runs and history. Imagine that: Someone who wore No. 5 in Little League...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
How this Pirate revamped a key pitch
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bryse Wilson’s changeup is looking very different these days. On the season, Wilson’s average changeup has clocked in around 85 mph....
MLB
Garcia's monster homer turns heads as A's look to the future
OAKLAND -- Having already set a franchise record with 12 first basemen used this season, it’s clear the A’s have yet to find a long-term solution at the position. That’s what makes this final stretch of games so critical for rookie Dermis Garcia. Over the past month,...
MLB
Donovan's slam, Nootbaar's HR end Cards' frustrating stretch
SAN DIEGO -- Lars Nootbaar got barrel on ball in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Petco Park. The solo home run did not tie the game. It did not give the Cardinals a lead. But the reaction by his teammates announced that it was a big home run. “You...
MLB
The key behind Machín's September spark
OAKLAND -- Earlier this month, Vimael Machín was intrigued by a bat with a larger-than-usual knob that was abandoned inside the A’s hitting cage, so much so that he picked it up and tested it out for few swings. Little did he know, he’d just discovered a tool to unlock another level on offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Gallen dominant with career-high 13 strikeouts
LOS ANGELES -- The D-backs know that in order to get to where they want to go -- a National League West division championship -- they’ve got to find a way to beat the Dodgers, the team that currently holds that title. In Zac Gallen, they’ve got a guy...
MLB
Guardians' statement sweep crumbles White Sox playoff hopes
CHICAGO -- The AL Central division race is all but over. The Guardians knew they had a critical week ahead -- one that could either make or break their playoff hopes. It started with a makeup game against the White Sox last Thursday that Cleveland dropped. But when the Twins came to town for a five-game series over the weekend, the Guardians made a statement, taking four of five matchups.
MLB
Twins out of division race after surprising freefall
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Sept. 4, the Twins held a share of first place in the American League Central. Friday night, they fell out of the division race altogether. It’s been a stunning fall from the top for the club that held at least a share of first place in the division for all but one day from April 24 to Aug. 8, with the Twins maintaining through the struggles of the late summer that once their key players came back healthy and they played to their potential, they’d be ready for a real push to the playoffs.
MLB
Braves hit 'rut' with clock ticking in NL East race
PHILADELPHIA -- The Braves won a World Series despite having a losing record for more than half of the 2021 season and they have produced one of the game’s best records since exiting May with another losing record. The defending World Series champs might not understand the meaning of...
Comments / 0