Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
WLTX.com

Record heat possible today, cooler Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall equinox is today, but it will feel like summer again this afternoon. Strong high pressure is still in control of our weather. It will be hot today with near-record highs. A cold front will move through the area this evening. There will be a slight chance for some rain. It will be noticeably cooler Friday.
WLTX.com

United Healthcare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical scammers have always been an issue in the United States, especially for older Americans who are more vulnerable targets. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says healthcare-related scams are by far the most common type of insurance fraud, with billions lost each year to a variety of false reimbursement and billing schemes. Thankfully, new scams are consistently being exposed.
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
