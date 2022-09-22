Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
WLTX.com
Irmo standout is one of a number of playmakers at wide receiver for Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — As fifth-ranked Clemson prepares to face number 21 Wake Forest, the Tigers will head to Winston-Salem with a corps of wide receivers who have not hit their peak but they continue to give the coaches plenty of options in the passing game. Highly touted freshman receiver...
WLTX.com
Record heat possible today, cooler Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall equinox is today, but it will feel like summer again this afternoon. Strong high pressure is still in control of our weather. It will be hot today with near-record highs. A cold front will move through the area this evening. There will be a slight chance for some rain. It will be noticeably cooler Friday.
WLTX.com
Noticeably cooler, sunny Friday weather
Thursday was very hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Columbia hit a record high of 99 degrees.
WLTX.com
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
WLTX.com
Irmo Okra Strut underway
The 48th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Festival in underway in Irmo. Here's a look at the fun.
WLTX.com
Year-round farmer's market expanding to two days each week in Sumter
The American Legion Farmer's Market is open every Friday in Sumter. Soon, it'll be opening on Saturdays as the market continues to grow.
WLTX.com
United Healthcare
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical scammers have always been an issue in the United States, especially for older Americans who are more vulnerable targets. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says healthcare-related scams are by far the most common type of insurance fraud, with billions lost each year to a variety of false reimbursement and billing schemes. Thankfully, new scams are consistently being exposed.
WLTX.com
MGS expanding operations in Richland
MGS, a military procurement company, has announced plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment is expected to create 12 new jobs.
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
WLTX.com
Lexington coroner releases new details regarding woman who died in Belk restroom
An autopsy suggests no foul play is suspected in Bessie Durham's death. The worker is believed to have died days before she was found by an employee.
WLTX.com
Bethune residents say they're having a hard time getting inspections, permits. Here's why
Some Bethune residents say they having a hard time getting inspections and permits. Here's what we learned.
