mississippiscoreboard.com
Legendary Mississippi Coach Bobby Hall Says It’s His Son’s Time To Shine As Head Coach At Southern Miss — By Billy Watkins￼
Bobby Hall won 310 games as a head football coach, most of them at Mississippi high schools. He didn’t have time to get nervous. “When you’re coaching, it’s almost like you’re playing,” Hall says. “You’re in it. You’re rocking and rolling.”. Watching...
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs frustrated for third straight Friday night
NATCHEZ — Hattiesburg frustrated the Bulldogs for the third straight Friday night as Natchez fell to 2-3 with a 36-6 loss. Traylon Minor was the only player to find the endzone on a one yard rush. Head Coach Steve Davis said it was just another frustrating night for the...
WDAM-TV
Bobcats improve to 4-0 with win over East Central
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifth-rated Jones College held off East Central 17-14 here Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The victory lifts Jones to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MACCC. East Central drops to 0-4 and 0-2. The Bobcats were ahead 17-14 in the middle of the fourth...
WDAM-TV
5th-ranked Bobcats top 6th-ranked Wildcats in key men’s soccer South Division match
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Fifth-ranked Jones College picked up a 6-2 victory over sixth-ranked Pearl River Community College earlier this week. In the women’s match, the 16th-ranked Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the fifth-ranked Lady Bobcats were able to pull even and earn a 2-2 draw.
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Two defending state champions clash in Columbia and a region rivalry is renewed as Jefferson Davis County visits the Wildcats. “There’s not a whole lot of love lost between our two schools, our two counties and our two communities,” Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso said. “We’ve had some great battles the past couple of years when we were both in the same district.”
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 5
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began in the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at all the scores from around the area:. Jefferson Davis County (41) Columbia (22) Warren Central (42) Oak Grove (41) – OT FCAHS (36) West Marion (22) Wayne County (47) South...
Neshoba Democrat
Warriors improve to 3-1 with win
The Choctaw Central Warriors improved their record to 3-1 Friday night as they took a 12-6 overtime victory over Lake in prep football action. The Warriors will be off this week. They open Region 4-4A play next week when they visit Kosciusko. Lake got on the scoreboard in the first...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and Pearl River Community College are partnering for a workplace education program. Mayor Toby Barker said PRCC is starting a residential and commercial building program through its Lowrey Woodall Center. The collaboration will allow students in the program to work on public...
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WDAM-TV
FGH welcomes new therapy dog, Cash Money, to the team
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - He has his own Forrest General Hospital badge and is prepared to bring smiles to many faces at the hospital; Cash Money is Forrest General’s fourth and newest certified therapy dog. “He loves coming here,” Melinda Lowery, therapy dog handler, said. “You can tell when...
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
WDAM-TV
Molina Healthcare mobile unit stops in Perry County to educate students
MS 44 memorial highway dedicated in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Mississippi Highway 44 in Marion County was designated as the “T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction. T.L. Wallace Construction became one of the largest construction companies in the state after its formation in 1972. Some of the […]
WDAM-TV
40-year NASA engineer praises HBCUs for quality graduates
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
