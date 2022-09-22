ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

krcrtv.com

Tehama County man sentenced to life in dragging death

A Tehama County man convicted in the dragging death of another man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, Ray Ray Cain was sentenced after being convicted of murder and a special circumstance that the murder was committed by torture.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer

OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl

RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected meth, ghost gun found during Paradise traffic stop; 2 arrested

PARADISE, Calif. - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in Paradise after a traffic stop led to officers locating suspected methamphetamine and a ghost gun, according to the Paradise Police Department. At about 2:45 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over on Pentz Road for speeding. As the officer...
PARADISE, CA
Bobby Rogers
actionnewsnow.com

Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant

CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Police find body inside Chico home during missing persons investigation

CHICO, Calif. — Police are investigating a body found inside a home in Chico during a search warrant on Wednesday morning. However, officials confirmed a suspect has been arrested. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens

The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
RED BLUFF, CA

