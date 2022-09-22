Read full article on original website
Tehama County man sentenced to life in dragging death
A Tehama County man convicted in the dragging death of another man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, Ray Ray Cain was sentenced after being convicted of murder and a special circumstance that the murder was committed by torture.
Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
Oroville police hit with another lawsuit; black officer sues for racial discrimination
OROVILLE, Calif. — More controversy comes to the Oroville Police Department. In a lawsuit filed last week, African-American Police Sergeant Michael Sears alleges the department created a hostile work environment and made racist, inappropriate comments towards him during his tenure. This comes months after a lawsuit against the department...
City of Oroville denies claims made by police officer
OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville says it is denying claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination made by Officer Michael Sears last week. “The numerous allegations made by Sears have been thoroughly and independently investigated and determined to be wholly without merit,” the city said in a news release on Thursday.
Tehama County compliance check leads to discovery of fentanyl
RED BLUFF, Calif. - More than one ounce of fentanyl was found when the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a compliance check in the Red Bluff area. Authorities said they also found a digital scale and ammunition. All of the items were collected and the person is facing new felony...
Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud
Police said the coroner's office is still working to identify the victim and how long he may have been dead before police found his body. Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud. Police said the coroner's office is still working to...
Suspected meth, ghost gun found during Paradise traffic stop; 2 arrested
PARADISE, Calif. - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in Paradise after a traffic stop led to officers locating suspected methamphetamine and a ghost gun, according to the Paradise Police Department. At about 2:45 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over on Pentz Road for speeding. As the officer...
Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant
CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
Sting operation to catch unlicensed contractors leads to 3 facing felony charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Three people are facing felony charges of contracting without a license in a disaster area after a sting operation in Butte County, according to the Contractors State License Board (CSLB). The CSLB, the Statewide Investigative Fraud Team (SWIFT) and the Butte County District Attorney’s Office recently conducted...
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Police find body inside Chico home during missing persons investigation
CHICO, Calif. — Police are investigating a body found inside a home in Chico during a search warrant on Wednesday morning. However, officials confirmed a suspect has been arrested. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap...
Driver suspected of DUI in crash that injured 10 people in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said multiple children and adults were injured in a car crash Wednesday evening in Sutter County. According to the CHP, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a Honda driving on Humphrey Road didn’t yield the right of way to a driver on Highway 20. The […]
9 injured, including children, in crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County, authorities say
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — At least nine people were injured, including several children, in a crash in Sutter County just west of Yuba City, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened along Highway 20 at the intersection of Humphrey Road on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. At least...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
Deputies respond to possible social media threat made toward Willows High
WILLOWS, Calif. - Deputies said a Willows High School student posted a picture on social media of what appeared to be a gun and a pack of gum with a caption that said, “Come to school tmrw I have gum.”. Deputies responded to contact the juvenile and her parents...
RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens
The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Yuba County authorities release update on investigation into bodies found in Linda
Originally Published By: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “Last week, two female bodies were found at two different locations in Linda, CA. At this time, we have no missing persons that match their description and no evidence that their deaths are related. The cause of death in both incidents are...
11 People Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba City (Yuba City, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Yuba City on Wednesday. The crash happened on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
