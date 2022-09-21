Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire in the riverbed near Bonita School in Santa Maria on Wednesday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out fire near Bonita School Wednesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Video: Firefighters extinguish fire at RV resort
– Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a local RV resort on Friday afternoon. At about 3:40 p.m., a caller reported a fire at 88 Wellsona Road off Highway 101 just north of Paso Robles. The address is home to the Vines RV Resort. When firefighters arrived...
Firefighters respond to fire at Paso Robles RV resort
Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at a RV resort in Paso Robles. The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. at the Vines RV Resort.
Noozhawk
Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival
Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Sept. 23, 2022
Regarding Joshua Molina’s Sept. 21 article, “Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More,” the accompanying photo says it all. You can’t even see the buildings. What you do see is a disgrace. Add to this the barriers on the cross-streets that...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sBurrito Week Is Back!
How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos — from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian — all for just $7 apiece?
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic
A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon
A car reportedly crashed into a tree along Highway 192 and ended up 50 feet off the side of the highway on Wednesday afternoon. The post Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Girls Lose; Santa Ynez Beats Atascadero
The Santa Barbara girls golf team faced a tough Righetti squad Thursday, losing 248 to 272 at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. Ella Arce posted the low score for the Dons, shooting a 45. Righetti’s Grace Minetti took medalist honors with a 44. “Senior captain Ella Arce has led...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Environmental Defense Center, City of Lompoc Settle Lawsuit Over Wastewater Discharge
The Environmental Defense Center and the City of Lompoc have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging that the wastewater treatment facility improperly released contaminated water into a pair of waterways. EDC attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the city in early 2021, alleging violations of the federal Water Pollution...
Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon in Goleta in custody
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for a suspect with a deadly weapon in the Goleta Home Depot store on Friday morning The post Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon in Goleta in custody appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Street Name Change to Honor County Planning Commissioner Dan Blough
A street in a mixed-use development under construction in southwest Santa Maria will bear the name of the late Daniel "Dan" Blough. Blough, who died in February at age 68, worked as a contractor and land developer in Santa Maria and served on the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission representing the Fifth District.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck
There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 9.21.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
