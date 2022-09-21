ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Noozhawk

Competitors Keep Their Eyes on the Pie at Goleta Lemon Festival

Saturday was far from sour as the annual Goleta Lemon Festival returned at Girsh Park after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29th annual festival, organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, provided fun for all ages with rides, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses in the Santa Barbara Airport Kids Zone; food vendors with all kinds of lemon items; booths for more than 20 nonprofit organizations; and the annual pie-eating contests.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With 'Heavy Hearts,' Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara'sBurrito Week Is Back!

How to Celebrate Our Second Annual Seven-Day Stretch of $7 Burritos. Let’s be honest: Every week is burrito week in Santa Barbara. But when can you find 11 different burritos ​— ​from traditional to breakfast to vegetarian ​— ​all for just $7 apiece?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Captain's Log: The Hairs Were Standing Up on My Neck

There is a story I told at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, where I serve my community by representing recreational anglers. It is a story of a wild moment when the natural order went ballistic all around me. On my charterboat WaveWalker, decades ago, I had a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk's COVID-19 Update 9.21.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk's weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the latest...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

