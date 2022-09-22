How Long Does It Take for Dairy Cattle to Recover From Heat Stress

Read full article on original website
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Not like udder milk: Synthetic dairy milk made without cows may be coming to a supermarket near you
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals – including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical...
Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together
For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
