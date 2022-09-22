How Long Does It Take for Dairy Cattle to Recover From Heat Stress

For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.

