ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How Long Does It Take for Dairy Cattle to Recover From Heat Stress

By Charles E. Gardner, DVM Center for Dairy Excellence
Lancaster Farming
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MedPage Today

Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together

For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy