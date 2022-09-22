Burkina Faso's coup leader-turned-president defended his military takeover on Friday, though he acknowledged it was “perhaps reprehensible" and inconsistent with the United Nations' values.Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba said the overthrow of the democratically elected president in January was "necessary and indispensable." "It was, above all, an issue of survival for our nation,” he said. That's even if it was “perhaps reprehensible in terms of the principles held dear by the United Nations and the international community as a whole.”Burkina Faso's coup came in the wake of similar takeovers in Mali and in Guinea, heightening fears of a rollback...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO