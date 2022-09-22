Read full article on original website
Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline
The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Tesco Mobile wins Campaign of the Year
Congratulations to Tesco Mobile, which has won the prize for Campaign of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). Bringing products and or services to life is one of the most important things a vendor chooses to do - the job that an agency does can genuinely make or break the success of the technology in question.
