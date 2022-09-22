After experiencing the fentanyl crisis firsthand, one Santa Clarita father vowed to do all he can to educate students about the dangers surrounding fentanyl. In 2020, Jamie Puerta's only son, Daniel, died from fentanyl poisoning. "He asked if he could walk the dog," Puerta said. "We, believe he hooked up with a drug dealer three blocks from our home that he had contacted through Snapchat."Now in 2022, Puerta helped make a documentary meant to shock and alert teenagers to the dangers of fentanyl. He hopes to have every school district show the compelling film."It speaks perfectly about the crisis today," Puerta said....

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO