Morro Bay, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — With the end of Hass avocado season in some areas of California approaching, Morro Bay rises above with the last avocados harvested at the end of the California avocado season. Premium Hass avocados are available beginning the first of September and into November, Morro Bay has the best that California has to offer. Thanks to the cooler coastal climate, Morro Bay avocados stay on the trees much longer than other areas, creating the perfect creamy avocado. Shanley Farms is a family-owned farm on the Central Coast that takes pride in the quality of their produce, including avocados and artisan fruits like finger limes, passionfruit, and more. It's operated by father and daughter team Jim Shanley and Megan Warren with the shared purpose of delighting and exciting food lovers and culinary adventurers with their ecologically sound and truly unique produce products.

MORRO BAY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO