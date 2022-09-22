Read full article on original website
Shanley Farms owner explains California avocado harvesting
Morro Bay, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — With the end of Hass avocado season in some areas of California approaching, Morro Bay rises above with the last avocados harvested at the end of the California avocado season. Premium Hass avocados are available beginning the first of September and into November, Morro Bay has the best that California has to offer. Thanks to the cooler coastal climate, Morro Bay avocados stay on the trees much longer than other areas, creating the perfect creamy avocado. Shanley Farms is a family-owned farm on the Central Coast that takes pride in the quality of their produce, including avocados and artisan fruits like finger limes, passionfruit, and more. It's operated by father and daughter team Jim Shanley and Megan Warren with the shared purpose of delighting and exciting food lovers and culinary adventurers with their ecologically sound and truly unique produce products.
Delano correctional officer David Tapia receives Medal of Valor
Sacramento, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At the 2022 37th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people for their bravery in responding to crises and life-threatening situations as well as exemplary work of benefit to the department and community. One of the recipients...
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is dead after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver on Roberts Lane in Oildale Wednesday night. The California Highway Patrol said on September 21, at around 9:38 p.m., officers were called to Roberts Lane, west of Belmont Avenue for a report of a crash.
KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
