Cambodia court rejects genocide appeal of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Cambodia’s UN-backed tribunal for the Khmer Rouge has upheld a genocide conviction against the regime’s last surviving leader, more than 40 years after Pol Pot’s brutal communist regime fell. The tribunal, known as the extraordinary chambers in the courts of Cambodia (ECCC), rejected an appeal by Khieu...
The Last Surviving Khmer Rouge Leader Has Just Had His Genocide Conviction Upheld
He was an international face of the brutal Khmer Rouge regime that reigned over Cambodia more than 40 years ago, and oversaw the deaths of millions in a genocide that wiped out some 25 percent of the country’s population. Now 91, Khieu Samphan has officially been declared guilty of the genocide he oversaw when the Khmer Rouge, helmed by Pol Pot, was in power.
After 16 years and 3 convictions, an international tribunal closes down in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The international court convened in Cambodia to judge the Khmer Rouge for its brutal 1970s rule ended its work Thursday after spending $337 million and 16 years to convict just three men of crimes after the regime cause the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Model who criticized Myanmar's military fears repatriation
BANGKOK — (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press...
Myanmar military threatens jail for online 'likes' for opponents
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday warned the public against showing moral support for a "terrorist" resistance movement, threatening jail terms of up to 10 years just for liking or sharing its content on social media.
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
U.S. announces over $170 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
UN Report Accuses Ethiopia of War Crimes in Tigray
The commission’s chairwoman, Kaari Betty Murungi, noted that there were “reasonable grounds to believe [Ethiopia’s conduct] amounts to a crime against humanity.”. A new United Nations (UN) report has implicated the government of Ethiopia in war crimes during the conduct of its two-year war in the country’s northern Tigray region against the secessionist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Bangladesh expresses alarm as cross-border mortar fire from Myanmar kills Rohingya youth
A Rohingya teenager was killed and six people were injured after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar exploded in Bangladesh’s territory, marking the latest killing in a spate of violence.The youth, believed to be 18 years old, was killed after a mortar shell fired by Myanmar landed in a border area near Tumbru known as the Ghumdhum union, effectively a strip of no man’s land between the two countries, on Friday night. Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in the community where an estimated 4,000 members of the ethnic minority live, confirmed the killing and said Rohingyas in the border...
US seeks action, possible UN resolution, on Myanmar junta
The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar's junta through the United Nations and is urging the international community not to recognize upcoming elections, a senior official said Thursday. "There is wide acknowledgement that the regime needs to feel more pressure," State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who is leading US diplomacy on Myanmar during the annual United Nations General Assembly, told AFP. He pointed to outrage over an air strike this month that killed 11 schoolchildren as well as the July execution of four prominent prisoners by the junta, which threw out the elected government in February 2021, ending a decade-long experiment in democracy.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Shaped by war, Bosnian leader chides UN inaction on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Bosnia’s leader decried the failure of the United Nations to prevent the war in Ukraine, saying Wednesday it was a chilling repeat of his country’s own brutal conflict three decades ago. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly, Sefik Dzaferovic, the chairman of the three-person presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, criticized the Security Council’s inability to adopt a binding resolution or statement on the war. “The United Nations system was unable to prevent or stop the war in my country ... Unfortunately, that happened again,” Dzaferovic said. The Security Council, he said, “is evidently unable to fulfill its obligations.” The Security Council’s post-World War II structure gives veto powers to five nations — the United States, China, Britain, France and Russia, the aggressor in the Ukraine war. Russia’s presence on the council has thwarted more substantive actions. The larger 193-nation General Assembly, which doesn’t have vetoes, adopted resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Reckoning with colonialism: The British conquered my country — and built my school
I am an 80-year-old Sudanese-American journalist who has lived in Washington, D.C., since 1980. I'm now finishing the first draft of a long memoir about my journey from a small Muslim village to the capital of American democracy. The death of Queen Elizabeth II took me back to the first khawajat (white people) I ever saw in my village, around 1950: They were a British administrator and his wife, during the last years of Britain's half-century colonial rule of Sudan.
UN: Life Under Myanmar’s Junta Has Become ‘Horrific’
A UN report on Myanmar since the February 2021 military coup details worsening human rights violations and ineffective actions by international organizations. Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar (Burma), claimed during a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday that conditions in the country had gone from “bad to worse to horrific” since the military’s seizure of power in February 2021.
