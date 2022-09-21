Read full article on original website
pureoldies1055.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
Watch This Driver Get Creative When Parking At A Maine Walmart
What is about Walmart that brings out the weird in Maine drivers?. Imagine pulling in to do your shopping at Walmart, and you encounter a sweet parking space, but there is one of those pesky shopping carts in your way. Sounds fairly normal right? Your first reaction would be to either get out and move it...well you’d think so anyway.
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening. CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening. Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
thewindhameagle.com
Fisherman records first triple-win in Annual Sebago Lake Togue Derby
Travis Knight of Livermore Falls is the first fisherman to be a triple winner in the Annual Sebago Lake Togue Derby and he did it this Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Lake Togue Derby on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Knight caught. the largest fish Saturday for a $100 prize...
WMTW
Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
wabi.tv
The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast. The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland...
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Bucksport,...
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
