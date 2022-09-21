The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO