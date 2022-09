The New York Giants were not expected to be competitive in 2022, but a surprising 2-0 start has made them one of the league's undefeated teams. They're playing better on both sides of the ball, backed by a new coaching staff led by Brian Daboll and his aggressive mentality. Kick a game-tying extra point against Tennessee? Run on third-and-long and punt to give Carolina one more drive? No thank you. The Giants play to win.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO