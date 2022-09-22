ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations

The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved. Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building. The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973. Office hours remain the same: open from...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

WO Receives New Fire Truck

The City of West Orange received its brand new customized “blue” fire truck on September 21. Firefighters and city council were on hand to show it off. The truck has been a year in the making. Council approved spending almost $500,000 last June on the new rig. The blue color was used to signify change in the department and also to match WOS school colors.
WEST ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Firefighter training facility construction progressing

Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says construction is progressing on the new firefighter training facility located east of Jasper. The land has been cleared and leveled, and Gunter says workers will begin pouring the concrete base at about 4:00 Saturday morning. According to Gunter, after the concrete has satisfactorily...
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur ISD program helping non-native English speakers break down barriers, bridge communication gap

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is offering a program that aims to break down barriers and help bridge a communication gap. For seven years, the Port Arthur Public Library has been where the program, that aims to help non-native English speakers learn English, was held. The program was put on pause during the peak of the pandemic, but now, classes are back in session.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Wind blew controlled burn out of control

Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a gust of wind blew a controlled burn out of control on Friday afternoon and it scored about an acre of land. According to Gunter, it happened when a man was burning weeds and brush out of a ditch in the 8600 block of Farm to Market Road 2799, northwest of Jasper.
JASPER, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

Sheriff's drug team finds pounds of pot in plastic totes

The Orange County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction Unit on Interstate 10 scored again by stopping an Italian vehicle that deputies said had 99 pounds of pot in plastic totes and suitcases. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the drug interdiction on September 15 stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Catfish Cabin to reopen under new name, ownership

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Lumberton restaurant Catfish Cabin has changed ownership and been renamed. Tia Juanitas owner Ricky Martinez purchased the restaurant a few months ago and kept it open as Catfish Cabin for about six weeks before closing for a remodel. Martinez...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Beaumont CVB Launches New Nature Center

The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has now taken occupancy of the Tyrrell Park Nature Center (TPNC) located at 3930 Babe Zaharias Drive. The 1935 CCC-built community center building is now the City’s newest tourism attraction, sitting in the middle of Tyrrell Park. The TPNC’s mission is to...
BEAUMONT, TX

