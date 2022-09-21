ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE

Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
Miami New Times

Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate

Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
Alissa Rose

The history of the first black millionaire in Florida

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane

MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
FLORIDA STATE
southdadenewsleader.com

Cutler Bay is closer to seeing redevelopment of Southland Mall

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott issued a statement on September 20 that Electra America, a real estate private equity firm and its U.S. affiliate, American Landmark and BH Group, a Miami-Based private real estate investment and development firm, has unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.
CUTLER BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler

MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State

The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A former Latin American president, vice president and U.S. undersecretary of state to serve as fall 2022 Senior Leadership Fellows

FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom fall 2022 senior leadership fellows will include distinguished national and international public servants. The semester-long program brings prominent public servants to FIU to lead, along with invited guests, weekly not-for-credit, off-the-record student seminars, participate in talks and panel discussions, be available to meet with and mentor students, and serve as a resource for the university community.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

