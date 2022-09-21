Read full article on original website
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
communitynewspapers.com
JEANNETTE TORRES APPOINTED NEW CEO TO LEAD HEALTHY START COALITION OF MIAMI-DADE
Jeannette Torres, MS, MHC has been named the CEO of Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade that serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations aimed at reducing Florida’s poor birth outcomes (premature births, low birth weight, and infant mortality) and improve the lives of pregnant women, infants, and their families.
flcourier.com
Retired principal recounts Queen Elizabeth’s visit to historically Black Miami school in 1961
John H. Williams, 76, never imagined that he would be in the spotlight at this stage of his life. But when Elizabeth Queen II died on Sept. 8, the retired Miami principal became the talk of the town. He got a chance to hobnob with the British queen in 1991...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.
Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023
Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
The history of the first black millionaire in Florida
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
Click10.com
Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane
MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
southdadenewsleader.com
Cutler Bay is closer to seeing redevelopment of Southland Mall
Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott issued a statement on September 20 that Electra America, a real estate private equity firm and its U.S. affiliate, American Landmark and BH Group, a Miami-Based private real estate investment and development firm, has unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.
Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler
MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
NBC Miami
5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State
The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment. Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State. The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other...
communitynewspapers.com
A former Latin American president, vice president and U.S. undersecretary of state to serve as fall 2022 Senior Leadership Fellows
FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom fall 2022 senior leadership fellows will include distinguished national and international public servants. The semester-long program brings prominent public servants to FIU to lead, along with invited guests, weekly not-for-credit, off-the-record student seminars, participate in talks and panel discussions, be available to meet with and mentor students, and serve as a resource for the university community.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable
MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
