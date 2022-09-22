Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Click2Houston.com
Washington hoops standout Walker II starring for 3-0 Eagles football
Andre Walker II is known for making opponents look silly with a basketball in his hands. Last year, the quick-as-a-hiccup guard helped lead Houston Booker T. Washington to its first regional final since the early ’90s, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game. This...
Orange Leader
Banged up Bridge City tangles with Hamshire-Fannett in district opener
FANNETT – It was a tough road trip for the Bridge City Cardinals in their opening district game Friday night. The Cardinals were downed, 34-0by the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns in District 9-4A Division II action at Longhorn Stadium. The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1) certainly entered the night as underdogs. Starting quarterback...
Port Arthur News
Crazy second quarter sparks blowout between Nederland, Willowridge
The Nederland Bulldogs earned their first win of the season with a 38-14 decision over Fort Bend Willowridge in Sugarland in Thursday evening action. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 in district play) started the game off with a huge return that put Nederland across the 50. However, the drive stalled after quarterback Ayden Sunday fell after jumping for a high snap on third down. After a 39-yard field goal by Carter Piletere, Nederland led 3-0.
Orange Leader
Mackenzie Haley, her coaches share why she is such a powerhouse for Lady Bobcats
ORANGEFIELD – Senior hitter Mackenzie Haley is taking charge at the net this season, and opponents are certainly paying for it when the volleyball comes flying at them. Haley had a strong season as a junior for Orangefield and has upped the ante even more this year. “I feel...
KHOU
Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry
Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
MySanAntonio
Matute named co-anchor at 12News
12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
Houston Baptist University now has a new name
HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
defendernetwork.com
100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’
This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members
At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
Orange Leader
Orange County youth encouraged to enter Food & Craft Project Contest
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invites all Orange County youth ages 8-18 enrolled in a public, private or homeschool to enter the annual Food & Craft Project Contest. The contest will be in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show Oct. 7 and 8 at Tin Top 2 Arena in Orange.
Click2Houston.com
Hot weekend ahead, changes next week!
Tonight will be mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid to lower 70s! Along the coast lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will start off very nice, but by 9AM we will already be back in the 80s! It will be a sunny and hot day with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be calm.
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
'Doing it out of love' : Port Arthur ISD unanimously votes to install vape detectors in bathrooms at all campuses
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — New devices that could soon be coming to all Port Arthur Independent School District campuses will make it harder for students to vape at school. District officials believe vaping can negatively affect students' health. Some vapes contain nicotine and a slew of other harmful chemicals.
Orange Leader
U.S. Navy’s Hunter Smith of Orange working in Philippine Sea
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17 conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville. Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
This Is Texas' Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
