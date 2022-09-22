ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Click2Houston.com

Washington hoops standout Walker II starring for 3-0 Eagles football

Andre Walker II is known for making opponents look silly with a basketball in his hands. Last year, the quick-as-a-hiccup guard helped lead Houston Booker T. Washington to its first regional final since the early ’90s, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game. This...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Banged up Bridge City tangles with Hamshire-Fannett in district opener

FANNETT – It was a tough road trip for the Bridge City Cardinals in their opening district game Friday night. The Cardinals were downed, 34-0by the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns in District 9-4A Division II action at Longhorn Stadium. The Cardinals (1-4, 0-1) certainly entered the night as underdogs. Starting quarterback...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Crazy second quarter sparks blowout between Nederland, Willowridge

The Nederland Bulldogs earned their first win of the season with a 38-14 decision over Fort Bend Willowridge in Sugarland in Thursday evening action. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 in district play) started the game off with a huge return that put Nederland across the 50. However, the drive stalled after quarterback Ayden Sunday fell after jumping for a high snap on third down. After a 39-yard field goal by Carter Piletere, Nederland led 3-0.
NEDERLAND, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school sports scores and highlights

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night on gridirons across the Houston area. In the video window above, KHOU 11sports reporter Daniel Gotera has your high school football highlights, and below are scores from around the Houston area from the Associated Press and Scorestream. And make sure to catch Inside High School Sports for more highlights and stories. That airs on KHOU 11 on Saturday at 11 p.m. You can also stream it on KHOU 11+ on FireTV and Roku.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank. The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need. It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Matute named co-anchor at 12News

12News, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate serving the Beaumont-Port Arthur area, announced that Brenda Matute has been named co-main anchor of 12News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Matute, who was raised in the Houston area, comes to 12News after most recently serving as morning anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas. Matute, the only Hispanic anchor in the market, joins co-anchor Jordan Williams, Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn, and 409Sports Director Ashly Elam to deliver the latest news, weather, sports, and trending stories with a distinct Southeast Texas point of view.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

Houston Baptist University now has a new name

HOUSTON — Houston Baptist University is now being referenced under a new name. The university will go by Houston Christian University, President Robert B. Sloan announced Wednesday. The name change has already been reflected on its social media pages. According to the university, the name change is part of...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’

This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members

At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.
VIDOR, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hot weekend ahead, changes next week!

Tonight will be mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid to lower 70s! Along the coast lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will start off very nice, but by 9AM we will already be back in the 80s! It will be a sunny and hot day with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will be calm.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022

When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

U.S. Navy’s Hunter Smith of Orange working in Philippine Sea

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17 conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville. Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea. Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet...
ORANGE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

