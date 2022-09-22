Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
protocol.com
Why Kraken's CEO is stepping down
Good morning! This Friday, Protocol Fintech reporter Ben Pimentel talked with Kraken's Jesse Powell about leaving his CEO role. It’s been a hard year for Kraken and crypto in general. But CEO Jesse Powell said he’s stepping down from the role because there’s just too much he doesn’t like about the job.
coingeek.com
Jesse Powell quits as Kraken CEO, will stay as board chairman
Digital asset exchange Kraken has announced it is replacing chief executive officer and co-founder Jesse Powell with current chief operating officer Dave Ripley. Powell’s resignation comes as he recently described working at Kraken as “draining” and “less fun” as the company has grown. He remains Kraken’s largest shareholder and will remain chairman of its board of directors.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Names Catalyst That He Believes Could End Crypto Downturn and Trigger ‘Mega Bull Market’
The creator of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Cardano (ADA) says that he’s identified the catalyst that would end the crypto winter and spark a massive industry-wide rally. In a new interview with Cheeky Crypto, Charles Hoskinson, creator of the smart contract platform, says that if the US government were to pass the Financial Innovation Act, the crypto markets would begin a mega bull run.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bitcoin could return to $68,000 within 4 years and hit $500,000 in the next decade, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor says
MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor said bitcoin could return $68,000 in four years and then hit $500,000 within the next decade. At the MarketWatch Best New Ideas in Money Festival on Wednesday, the bitcoin bull shared his thoughts on the world's largest cryptocurrency. While bitcoin has shed roughly 60% so far in...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan
Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team
— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
DocuSign names former Google executive Allan Thygesen as new CEO
DocuSign's next leader will be the person who has run Google advertising sales in North and South America. Allan Thygesen replaces Dan Springer, who took DocuSign public and oversaw an expansion during Covid. DocuSign shares rose more than 3% in extended trading after the electronic signature software maker announced it...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
