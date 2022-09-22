ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About

Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Why Kraken's CEO is stepping down

Good morning! This Friday, Protocol Fintech reporter Ben Pimentel talked with Kraken's Jesse Powell about leaving his CEO role. It’s been a hard year for Kraken and crypto in general. But CEO Jesse Powell said he’s stepping down from the role because there’s just too much he doesn’t like about the job.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Jesse Powell quits as Kraken CEO, will stay as board chairman

Digital asset exchange Kraken has announced it is replacing chief executive officer and co-founder Jesse Powell with current chief operating officer Dave Ripley. Powell’s resignation comes as he recently described working at Kraken as “draining” and “less fun” as the company has grown. He remains Kraken’s largest shareholder and will remain chairman of its board of directors.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Names Catalyst That He Believes Could End Crypto Downturn and Trigger ‘Mega Bull Market’

The creator of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Cardano (ADA) says that he’s identified the catalyst that would end the crypto winter and spark a massive industry-wide rally. In a new interview with Cheeky Crypto, Charles Hoskinson, creator of the smart contract platform, says that if the US government were to pass the Financial Innovation Act, the crypto markets would begin a mega bull run.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan

Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
MARKETS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team

— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
CNBC

DocuSign names former Google executive Allan Thygesen as new CEO

DocuSign's next leader will be the person who has run Google advertising sales in North and South America. Allan Thygesen replaces Dan Springer, who took DocuSign public and oversaw an expansion during Covid. DocuSign shares rose more than 3% in extended trading after the electronic signature software maker announced it...
BUSINESS

