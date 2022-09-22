Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
q13fox.com
Robert Lightfeather shooting death inquest resumes Monday
The inquest into the death of Robert Lightfeather will resume on Monday. He was shot and killed by Federal Way police in 2017. The inquest will determine if the shooting was justified.
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to bringing 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle PD union HQ
SEATTLE - A Renton man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of destructive devices and admitted to bringing a box of 12 Molotov cocktails to protest at the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) building in 2020. According to the plea agreement, 34-year-old Justin Moore left the box containing the 12...
Chronicle
Parents of Cowlitz County Man Killed by Police File Lawsuit
The parents of a Longview man killed by police in 2020 have sued the city, its Police Department and three officers, alleging that they shot him as he fled and that investigators mistook his cellphone for a gun. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, alleges investigators...
Chronicle
In Focus: Driver Cited for Hit-and-Run After Crashing Into Chehalis Building
A driver was cited for a hit-and-run in the 500 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue just after 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 21 after their vehicle struck a building. No injuries were reported.
Chronicle
‘It’s Not Fair.’ Man Accused of Murder Held Without Bail After Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting
A 23-year-old Olympia man is being held in Thurston County jail without bail in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tumwater man Saturday outside a local supermarket. Deputies arrested John Nguyen on suspicion of first-degree murder Saturday night. The arrest came soon after deputies were called to the WinCo...
73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife
EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
Retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to begin Thursday
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A retrial in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers will begin on Thursday with jury selection. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision paved the way for Darcus Allen to be retried for four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
Chronicle
Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager
• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
q13fox.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspect of church van arson in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire claimed a key part of a church’s charity in the South Sound. A 15-person passenger van belonging to Christ’s Church Federal Way was destroyed by flames on Sept. 2. The fire was determined to be arson. There is a $10,000 reward for information...
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender
Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center. Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the...
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
