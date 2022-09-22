ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

q13fox.com

1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
AUBURN, WA
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Winco
Chronicle

Parents of Cowlitz County Man Killed by Police File Lawsuit

The parents of a Longview man killed by police in 2020 have sued the city, its Police Department and three officers, alleging that they shot him as he fled and that investigators mistook his cellphone for a gun. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, alleges investigators...
LONGVIEW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

73-year-old Edmonds man charged with murdering his wife

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 73-year-old Edmonds man has been charged with murdering his wife at their home in late July. John Carroll Shipley is accused of murdering his 66-year-old wife, later identified as Susan Shipley. She was found dead after 911 dispatchers received a call at 4:49 p.m. from John Shipley about an emergency at his home, informing them that he had attempted to murder his wife, according to charging documents.
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
Chronicle

Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager

• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
CENTRALIA, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting

A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender

Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
EVERETT, WA

