One woman slashed, another punched in random NYC subway attacks

One woman was slashed on the cheek and another woman was punched in the face by a male attacker in a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday night.

The spate of unprovoked transit violence occurred inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station on the 2-3-4-5 lines around 6 p.m., police said.

The male suspect first slashed a 30-year-old woman on the left side of the face with a razor while she was standing on the northbound 5 train platform, police said.

The man then went to the mezzanine level of the station and socked a 47-year-old woman in the face that left bruising, the NYPD said.

The suspect, who police said was in his 40s and wearing all-black with dreadlocks, fled the station after that. No arrest has been made.

Police released a picture of the suspect. DCPI

The attacked happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. Peter Gerber

The attack occurred inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station. Peter Gerber

The two victims were sent to area hospitals where they were both in stable condition, according to authorities.