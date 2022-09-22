Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
06-27-31-33-34
(six, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
