Boiling Springs, PA

Boiling Springs, PA
Boiling Springs, PA
PennLive.com

Newport football loses 36-0, rough start continues

The Newport football team is still searching for answers and found few during its Sept. 16 trip to Mifflintown as Juniata (2-2) dispatched the Buffaloes 36-0. A menagerie of Juniata backs ground out 245 rushing yards while senior quarterback Aaron Kanagy completed six-of-12 passes for 127 yards. The Indians outgained Newport 372-82.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Newport field hockey withstands schedule challenges

The Buffaloes have gone 2-1 so far this season, playing some of the most difficult teams in the league. Starting off with a game against Greenwood, Newport lost 3-1. The Buffaloes then prepared for another Perry County matchup against Susquenita who they beat 1-0 at the Perry County Tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

‘It feels good to get the win’: Carlisle rolls past Chambersburg to avenge two-game losing streak

CHAMBERSBURG— If anything, Friday night’s game was a move in the right direction for Brett Ickes’ Thundering Herd. Because before Carlisle entered its matchup against Chambersburg on the road, it suffered two consecutive losses— Harrisburg beat them 44-15 last Friday and William Penn won against them the week before— in a row which had the team in a slump.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
