Woodburn, OR

The Oregonian

Tigard defense hauls in 3 interceptions as Tigers rout Liberty 40-7 for 4th straight win to start season

Tigard won the turnover battle with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, as the Tigers beat Liberty 40-7 Friday night at Tigard High School. “I’m honestly proud of these guys. We played our butts off,” said Tigard senior lineman Reese Hare. “We knew we had to come in. This game was a proving point for us, and I’m excited. Started off 4-0. Let’s go.”
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Jesuit looks dominant, shuts out Sherwood 42-0

Coming off of a tough loss against West Linn, the Jesuit Crusaders came to Sherwood High School and dominated the Bowmen on Thursday night. The stout Crusader defense held Sherwood — previously averaging 34.4 points per game on offense — to zero points while Jesuit rolled to 42 straight points of offense in the non-league clash between two Class 6A schools.
SHERWOOD, OR
Woodburn, OR
Woodburn, OR
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Montana vs Portland State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Grizzlies vs Vikings online (9/24/2022)

The Portland State Vikings still haven’t found a win on the year, and things won’t get any easier for them when they go on the road to take on the undefeated Montana Grizzlies in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC

It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks win opener in Kamloops 3-0

The Winterhawks open the season with a fine game against a very shorthanded Kamloops Blazer team. Gabe Klassen had 2 goals, Dante Giannuzzi had a 24-save shutout, and Jack O’Brien had 2 assists. Portland outshot Kamloops 32-12 in the first two periods. Kamloops, missing six players at NHL camps, including 104-point scorer Logan Stankoven, put on enormous pressure in the 3rd, but couldn’t push across the goal to cut the lead to one.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

So long, farewell! Summer swims out and fall rides in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is gearing up to hand the weather baton over to autumn. We know that this can sometimes be a smooth transition and in other years, it may be a bit more abrupt or delayed. One thing is for certain: we will officially make the step Thursday at 6:03 p.m. as the incoming solar energy is about equal in both the northern and southern hemispheres.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
