Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Glencoe HS senior makes school history as first female to score in varsity football game
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not often that one student can tackle the challenge of competing in two different sports at once. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets a senior from Glencoe High School who is doing just that. “What my dad always says is, I am...
Photos: Bend routs Canby in matchup of Class 5A undefeated teams
In a Class 5A non-league matchup that many thought would be seen in the playoffs, Bend looked nearly untouchable on Friday at Canby. The Lava Bears won the game 35-0, with a running clock going for the whole fourth quarter. The Lava Bears are playing at Redmond next Friday. A...
Tigard defense hauls in 3 interceptions as Tigers rout Liberty 40-7 for 4th straight win to start season
Tigard won the turnover battle with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, as the Tigers beat Liberty 40-7 Friday night at Tigard High School. “I’m honestly proud of these guys. We played our butts off,” said Tigard senior lineman Reese Hare. “We knew we had to come in. This game was a proving point for us, and I’m excited. Started off 4-0. Let’s go.”
Jesuit looks dominant, shuts out Sherwood 42-0
Coming off of a tough loss against West Linn, the Jesuit Crusaders came to Sherwood High School and dominated the Bowmen on Thursday night. The stout Crusader defense held Sherwood — previously averaging 34.4 points per game on offense — to zero points while Jesuit rolled to 42 straight points of offense in the non-league clash between two Class 6A schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State mailbag: Kicking game woes, reporting injuries, annoying visiting bands, Luke Musgrave status
It’s time for the weekly installment of Oregon State mailbag, where readers ask questions and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s OSU beat reporter Nick Daschel attempts to answer them. Here goes:. Any chance we see (Jack) Colletto taking snaps at TE? Or maybe running routes from something like an H-back position?...
Oregon State’s Anthony Gould, raised by an Army mother and toughened by wrestling, thrives at receiver
Anthony Gould’s current home is Oregon, where the fourth-year junior has evolved as one of Oregon State’s top receivers. Four years ago, Gould graduated from West Salem High. But his heart? That’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. The town of some 37,000 people was his childhood home. It means...
Portland Timbers’ George Fochive connects with himself, his culture through upcoming art gallery
Portland Timbers midfielder George Fochive is hosting an art gala displaying his works in Portland on Oct. 6, the culmination of a lifetime of experiences and a newfound commitment to a longtime passion. It’s a major diversion from the grind of professional soccer, but a welcomed one. Fochive’s creativity was...
What TV channel is Montana vs Portland State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Grizzlies vs Vikings online (9/24/2022)
The Portland State Vikings still haven’t found a win on the year, and things won’t get any easier for them when they go on the road to take on the undefeated Montana Grizzlies in Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 USC Trojans: 5 things to watch
Oregon State opens Pac-12 play Saturday night in grand style, as the unbeaten Beavers take on No. 7 USC at 6:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. Here are five things to watch for Beavers-Trojans:. Is Oregon State ready for the moment?. Corvallis began to display electricity Friday with fans pouring into...
Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC
It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it delivered to Nike
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Denise Baldwin has been delivering for Instacart for about six months. "Orders come and go, so that's probably the hardest part is just getting enough orders in a day," Baldwin said. On Sept. 8 when she opened her Instacart app, an order had just come in...
Winterhawks win opener in Kamloops 3-0
The Winterhawks open the season with a fine game against a very shorthanded Kamloops Blazer team. Gabe Klassen had 2 goals, Dante Giannuzzi had a 24-save shutout, and Jack O’Brien had 2 assists. Portland outshot Kamloops 32-12 in the first two periods. Kamloops, missing six players at NHL camps, including 104-point scorer Logan Stankoven, put on enormous pressure in the 3rd, but couldn’t push across the goal to cut the lead to one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Outdoor School’ movie brings together a diverse Portland creative team for a story of homelessness and hope
It’s a hot day in late August, as cast and crew members working on the movie, “Outdoor School,” rehearse and film a scene inside an Oregon City School District building. Director Ime N. Etuk is working with young actors playing middle school students, who are talking as they sit in a stairwell.
5 musts for the Portland Trail Blazers to contend: 4 - Anfernee Simons must successfully replace CJ McCollum
--- The Blazers traded CJ McCollum in part to clear a starting job for Anfernee Simons, he got paid and now the fifth-year guard must produce close to the same level as Damian Lillard’s former backcourt running mate did for seven seasons. Simons periodically flashed moments of brilliance during...
CJ McCollum agrees to 2-year, $64 million extension with New Orleans Pelicans: Reports
CJ McCollum has signed on for two more seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. Multiple reports Saturday morning said McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the Pelicans that will keep the shooting guard under contract in New Orleans through the 2025-26 season.
Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’
The new CBS series, “So Help Me Todd” may not be filmed in Portland, but creator Scott Prendergast says the Rose City was a significant inspiration for the comedy-drama, which stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as a son and mother who work together at a Portland law firm.
High toxins in razor clams will delay digging on Oregon beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
Channel 6000
So long, farewell! Summer swims out and fall rides in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is gearing up to hand the weather baton over to autumn. We know that this can sometimes be a smooth transition and in other years, it may be a bit more abrupt or delayed. One thing is for certain: we will officially make the step Thursday at 6:03 p.m. as the incoming solar energy is about equal in both the northern and southern hemispheres.
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0