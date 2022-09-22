ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library celebrates Banned Books Week

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
The Daviess County Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week with a display of banned books from across the country. Banned Books Week is Sept. 18-24. Submitted photo

Daviess County Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week, which runs through Saturday.

Banned Books Week is the annual celebration of the freedom to read, according to bannedbooksweek.org.

