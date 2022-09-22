Read full article on original website
Exist Immortal drop video for new single Emerge and announce October live dates
London based prog metallers Exist Immortal will release new self-titled album in October
Also Eden announce Scottish and English live dates with Comedy Of Errors
Also Eden and Comedy Of Errors pair up for run of live dates in March 2023
David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk of Fame
David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on London’s Music Walk of Fame in Camden Town, unveiled by fellow “Spider From Mars,” Michael “Woody” Woodmansey.The icon will be joining other music legends honoured on the Camden High Street landmark, such as Amy Winehouse, Madness, and The Who.Founder Lee Bennett said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers ... We had to have him on the Music Walk of Fame.”It comes as Moonage Daydream, a new documentary revealing never-before-seen footage of the late superstar, was released Friday, 22 September.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Daughter surprises dad in Canadian football hall of fame photoshootCherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Todd Rundgren announces details of new album Space Force
Todd Rundgren will release new collaborative album Space Force in October
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
NME
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Sandra Choi on Outfitting Jimmy Choo’s Super Heroine, Y2K Nostalgia & the Lasting Legacy of Queen Elizabeth
Sandra Choi want to send a big message with her spring ’23 Jimmy Choo collection: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures of Manga and anime fiction, Choi said the new season is all about exaggerated proportions. “The height is higher, the length is bolder,” she said. “Sensory experiences are heightened, fantasy is pushed. It’s about living in a dream and dreaming up everything you want to be. If I’m given the right thing, I can actually go and do whatever I want.” Choi took the idea of the diamond — a brand emblem — into new territory this season with the...
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be rejected by royals from day one’ and was ‘plotting Megxit all along’, book claims
MEGHAN Markle always wanted to be rejected by the Royal Family from day one, a bombshell book has claimed. Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, alleges the Duchess of Sussex was "obsessed" with the narrative which helped lay the foundations for Megxit. Times reporter Valentine Low writes how Meghan...
Are Pink Floyd about to recreate the Animals sleeve at Battersea Power Station?
Cryptic message appears on Pink Floyd's social media accounts hinting that something special could be taking place at Battersea Power Station in late September
NME
Meet the suspects in clip from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
Netflix has released a clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – check it out above. The clip, released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global event, introduces the film’s ensemble cast as they receive an invitation for a special trip to Greece. In the sequel, Daniel...
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop girl group to land UK Number One album
BLACKPINK have become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number One album in the UK. The South Korean band hit the top spot today (September 23) with their second full length record, ‘Born Pink’, which was released last Friday (September 16). BLACKPINK previously peaked at Number...
