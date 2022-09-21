Read full article on original website
Now Playing: Friday, September 23, through Thursday, September 29
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing. Barbarian (R;...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
12 Year Old Eastern Iowa Student Just Won A Royal Award
As the funeral for Queen Elizabeth has finally come to a close, royal news here in Iowa is starting to make headlines. I've always been so jealous of people who were talented in the form of art. Any kind of drawing, painting, sculpting, or photography, I catch myself wishing I was that talented. It turns out there's a 12-year-old boy from Dubuque, Iowa, who I can add to my "envious of" list.
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
12 Best Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa
The oldest city in Iowa, Dubuque lies in the northeast of the state alongside the majestic Mississippi River. Long an important center of shipping, commerce and culture, it has lots of pretty nature spots and interesting historic sights for you to check out. Named after Quebecois explorer Julien Dubuque, the...
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living
The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Nathan L Edwards of DeWitt, Iowa, Graduates from Baylor University
WACO, TEXAS (September 21, 2022) — More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies August 13 in the Ferrell Center. HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, COLLEGE, HONORS (if listed) DeWitt, IA. 52742, Nathan L Edwards, Master of Social Work, Social Work, Diana...
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV. The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 19th, 2022, police responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, responders found a 48-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus Gordon. The victim stated she had broken up with Gordon and...
A Dubuque Location of a Fast-Food Chain Closed Today (Sept 20)
Late last week we got word that a Dubuque Retailer, Bed Bath, & Beyond is going to be closing permanently. Today Dubuque lost one location of a national fast food chain.
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
