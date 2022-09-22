The first Outer Banks season 3 teaser picks up with the Pogues living on their own in Poguelandia, the deserted island they stumbled across at the end of last season. “My pops always said, ‘Nothing good comes easy. Nothing worthy is given. Question is, what are you willing to do to win? How far will you go to get your treasure?'” John B says in the teaser.

TV SERIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO