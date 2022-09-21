Read full article on original website
5 of the Most Unforgettable Beatles Live Performances
What would music be without the Beatles? It’s a question we certainly don’t enjoy pondering because the legacy the Beatles created in just 10 years is nothing short of astronomical. It is interesting, though, that their success was created in a relatively short period of time, and their years spent performing live were even shorter. As one of the bands that rarely played live after finding their audience, each performance carries weight.
10 Iconic Moments From Bruce Springsteen’s Career
Musicians that survive in the music industry for decades on end can sometimes find themselves developing into nostalgia acts, sticking close to the hits they amassed in the ’60s and ’70s and not reaching much further. While there is certainly nothing wrong with that—we are as sentimental as the next journalists—there are a fair few music veterans that shun that idea and continue to allow their music to evolve with them. Bruce Springsteen falls into the latter category.
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
Guns N’ Roses to Release ‘Use Your Illusion I & II’ Box Set
A two-album release bigger than all their hairstyles combined, Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion I & II is being made even bigger. The band recently announced that both albums will be re-issued as a massive commemorative box set, titled Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
John Lennon Said 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Is About ‘the Underlying Theme to the Universe’
The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' includes a song that John Lennon wrote during his "marijuana period." He said the song is about "gettin' smart."
Wildly Different Covers of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’
“Heroes” holds a unique place in David Bowie’s history. It’s not his biggest hit: That would be 1975’s “Fame.” “Heroes” doesn’t boast the same artistic flair as the otherworldly “Space Oddity,” either. In fact, “Heroes” was only initially a modest success after its release on Sept. 23, 1977, peaking at No. 24 in the U.K. and failing to make the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at all.
From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices
When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album
Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.” Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
How the Beatles Inspired Billy Joel’s ‘The Nylon Curtain’
Billy Joel was on a roll as he began making his eighth album. The singer-songwriter was riding three consecutive multiplatinum triumphs - 1977's The Stranger, 1978's 52nd Street and 1980's Glass Houses - the latter two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The three sets had also yielded eight Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. By the time the dust settled (sort of), Joel was a worldwide superstar.
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Why Phil Collins stop playing the drums? The musician's heath concerns have led him to stop drumming
Phil Collins is a successful musician who is known for his impressive, energetic drumming. Unfortunately, due to health complications, Collins can no longer play the drums like he once could. Collins has had more than one injury over the years that have affected his drum playing. In 2007, he endured...
Pharoah Sanders, legendary jazz saxophonist, dead at 81
Pharoah Sanders, a legendary saxophonist who inspired John Coltrane and pushed the boundaries of jazz toward spiritual music, has died, his record label announced Saturday. He was 81. Record label Luaka Bop, which released Sanders and Floating Points’ collaborative effort, “Promises,” in 2021, announced Sanders’ death in an Instagram post....
soultracks.com
First Listen: Sharon Rae North sings to this "Heart of Mine"
(September 22, 2022) We’ve been following soul and jazz singer Sharon Rae North for a few years now. The talented songstress has always been a great interpreter of soul and jazz classics, and she continues that string with her newest single. “Heart of Mine” was a moderate hit for...
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
musictimes.com
Barbra Streisand's Supposed Debut Album 'Live at the Bon Soir' FINALLY Drops — 60 Years Later
Apparently, iconic singer Barbra Streisand still has some tricks up her sleeve-an album, "Barbra Streisand - Live at the Bon Soir." The album was recorded back in 1962 and was supposed to be her debut studio album, but was later scrapped for "The Barbra Streisand Album," which went on to win Album of the year at the Grammy Awards.
