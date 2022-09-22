Read full article on original website
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country prepares for retail cannabis
Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
mymalonetelegram.com
George Alan Russell
George Alan Russell, 65, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away on September 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 10, 1957 in Malone, NY to Lester George and Dorothy Anna (Hayle) Russell. He married Paula J. Underwood on June 8, 1991 in Lafayette and she survives. George was...
mymalonetelegram.com
Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone
MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
informnny.com
Frost advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall is officially here. The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories across the North Country region, this includes Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s Friday night, which will result in frost formation. This...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
