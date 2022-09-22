ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

George Alan Russell

George Alan Russell, 65, of Lafayette, Ind., passed away on September 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born on May 10, 1957 in Malone, NY to Lester George and Dorothy Anna (Hayle) Russell. He married Paula J. Underwood on June 8, 1991 in Lafayette and she survives. George was...
LAFAYETTE, IN
mymalonetelegram.com

Happy Holidays gift shop opens in Malone

MALONE — The village has a new gift shop on Raymond Street that held its grand opening Tuesday. Debbie and Norman J. Bonner III opened Happy Holidays, at Clay, Cloth, and Wood, describing it as a local place to shop for specialty gifts.
MALONE, NY
WCAX

High peaks get winter preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Malone, NY
City
Burke, NY
Malone, NY
Government
State
New York State
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
informnny.com

Frost advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall is officially here. The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories across the North Country region, this includes Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s Friday night, which will result in frost formation. This...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ingalls Wilder
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy