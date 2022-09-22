ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Petirah of Chana Bracha Halpert A”H

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Chana Bracha Halpert A”H of Lakewood. Chana Bracha A”H is the daughter of Rabbi Eli Halpert and Mrs. Miryl Halpert. The Levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, Lakewood. Kevurah in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Person Stabbed in Downtown Lakewood [PHOTOS]

A person was stabbed in downtown Lakewood this afternoon, TLS has learned. Police responded to the call shortly after 5:00 PM for reports of a man with leg pain. Upon arrival, they discovered the man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Ocean Medical Center with...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Greater Lakewood Turns To Tomchei Shabbos

Dozens of vehicles lined up outside Tomchei Shabbos warehouses to take discreetly take thousands of boxes to families in Lakewood and beyond eagerly awaiting their arrival. Packed with a wide range of food items, from chicken to grape juice to candy, these boxes give more than 1,600 families the ability to celebrate the Yomim Tovim with pride and joy.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Your Questions to the LSTA Answered

Last week, TLS gave readers the opportunity to submit their questions to the LSTA. We submitted the questions to the LSTA, and below are the answers. “Disclosure- questions are listed as they were submitted”. 1.If Williams Street is a hazardous street why are children crossing it? Also why is a...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ramaponews.com

Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis

Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Tls
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Township to Pave Multiple Streets Next Week (Map)

Director of Public Works Phil Roux tells TLS that starting next week, the Lakewood Township will be repaving these streets in the Hearthstone area. “We ask all residents in the area to please park in driveways and/or on side streets that will not be worked on,” Roux said. The...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Investigating After Laser Pointed At Military Choppers

An investigation is ongoing regarding a laser that was pointed at a military helicopter flying over Lakewood, TLS has learned. According to sources, Lakewood Police were contacted by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after a pilot reported a laser being pointed at his aircraft while flying over Lakewood during a training session on a recent evening.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Driver Dies Following Accident in Lakewood [UPDATED]

A driver died following an accident in Lakewood this evening, officials confirmed to TLS. The accident happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Poplar Street. According to preliminary information we received, the driver reportedly crashed through a fence and then struck another vehicle. Upon...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

FIRST REPORT: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Adds Four New Members

Hatzolah of Central Jersey today has taken on another four new members, TLS has learned. With the Central Jersey communities expanding, Hatzolah continues to expand as well, adding members in key neighborhoods to ensure quick response times. The members are from Jackson and Toms River. This comes just one week...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: I LOST MY WAY HOME – DO YOU KNOW WHERE I LIVE

Is this your dog? If so, he is safe here with us at AHS/Popcorn Park in Forked River. This super-sweet young male Spitz was found in the afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 18th in Barnegat. He wearing a green harness with no ID tags and he is not neutered or microchipped. Please contact us at 609-693-1900 or [email protected] Proof of ownership is required to reclaim.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ

