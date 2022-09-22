Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Chana Bracha Halpert A”H
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Chana Bracha Halpert A”H of Lakewood. Chana Bracha A”H is the daughter of Rabbi Eli Halpert and Mrs. Miryl Halpert. The Levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue, Lakewood. Kevurah in Lakewood.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Person Stabbed in Downtown Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A person was stabbed in downtown Lakewood this afternoon, TLS has learned. Police responded to the call shortly after 5:00 PM for reports of a man with leg pain. Upon arrival, they discovered the man had been stabbed in the leg. The victim was transported to Ocean Medical Center with...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Greater Lakewood Turns To Tomchei Shabbos
Dozens of vehicles lined up outside Tomchei Shabbos warehouses to take discreetly take thousands of boxes to families in Lakewood and beyond eagerly awaiting their arrival. Packed with a wide range of food items, from chicken to grape juice to candy, these boxes give more than 1,600 families the ability to celebrate the Yomim Tovim with pride and joy.
This Just Looks Strange, Two Stores, One Door, One “Big” Store in Bayville, NJ
I remember when this store was closing, I was in the store and the shelves were so empty. What's happening with our Dollar Tree?. I was like, "What's going on?" Apparently, they're closing this store and we were all wondering what was replacing it. When I first saw that it was closing in Berkeley Twp., I couldn't believe it. Good News, though it's back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Your Questions to the LSTA Answered
Last week, TLS gave readers the opportunity to submit their questions to the LSTA. We submitted the questions to the LSTA, and below are the answers. “Disclosure- questions are listed as they were submitted”. 1.If Williams Street is a hazardous street why are children crossing it? Also why is a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: “The County”
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you so much for making yourself available to answer our questions and concerns. However, most of the time I can guess your...
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
ramaponews.com
Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis
Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
It’s going to be loud around this NJ base the rest of the month
For people who live near the Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst (and I am one) loud noises aren’t that unusual but be warned: for the rest of the month, it’s going to be really, really loud. Every month, the Base puts out a “noise calendar” advising nearby (and some not...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township to Pave Multiple Streets Next Week (Map)
Director of Public Works Phil Roux tells TLS that starting next week, the Lakewood Township will be repaving these streets in the Hearthstone area. “We ask all residents in the area to please park in driveways and/or on side streets that will not be worked on,” Roux said. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING $8.00 ITEM AT WALMART
On Friday, September 16, 2022, at 6:14 p.m., Officers Pandorf, D’Antonio, and Primavera responded to Walmart for a reported shoplifting. The store employee advised officers that they had observed a female attempt to leave the store without paying for an item, valued at $8.00. Officers met with the suspect, Stephanie Woodford, 41, of Seaside Heights, and placed her under arrest. Stephanie was transported to police headquarters, charged with Shoplifting, and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Investigating After Laser Pointed At Military Choppers
An investigation is ongoing regarding a laser that was pointed at a military helicopter flying over Lakewood, TLS has learned. According to sources, Lakewood Police were contacted by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst after a pilot reported a laser being pointed at his aircraft while flying over Lakewood during a training session on a recent evening.
MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says
The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced. Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Driver Dies Following Accident in Lakewood [UPDATED]
A driver died following an accident in Lakewood this evening, officials confirmed to TLS. The accident happened shortly after 7:00 PM at the intersection of County Line Road and Poplar Street. According to preliminary information we received, the driver reportedly crashed through a fence and then struck another vehicle. Upon...
thelakewoodscoop.com
FIRST REPORT: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Adds Four New Members
Hatzolah of Central Jersey today has taken on another four new members, TLS has learned. With the Central Jersey communities expanding, Hatzolah continues to expand as well, adding members in key neighborhoods to ensure quick response times. The members are from Jackson and Toms River. This comes just one week...
New Jersey has a military base — Get over the noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: I LOST MY WAY HOME – DO YOU KNOW WHERE I LIVE
Is this your dog? If so, he is safe here with us at AHS/Popcorn Park in Forked River. This super-sweet young male Spitz was found in the afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 18th in Barnegat. He wearing a green harness with no ID tags and he is not neutered or microchipped. Please contact us at 609-693-1900 or [email protected] Proof of ownership is required to reclaim.
Comments / 1