Read full article on original website
Related
asheville.com
“Natural Collector” Exhibit Coming to the Asheville Art Museum
Natural Collector features around 15 artworks from the collection of Fleur S. Bresler, which include important examples of modern and contemporary American craft including wood and fiber art, as well as glass and ceramics. These works that were generously donated by contemporary craft collector Bresler to the Asheville Art Museum...
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
asheville.com
Ikebana International Asheville to Host Ikebana Demonstration on Sept. 27th
Ikebana International of Asheville is hosting an ikebana demonstration at the Folk Art Center, 382 Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, NC, on September 27, 2022, at 10:30 am. This program will focus on the contemporary Shoka style from the Ikenobo School. Ikebana, translated from Japanese as “living flowers,” is flower arrangements known worldwide for its grace and beauty.
asheville.com
Fletcher Family Festival Returns on Saturday, September 24th
The Fletcher Family Festival will be held at Bill Moore Community Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asheville.com
Jargon Earns Coveted Wine Spectator Award for Wine Program
Jargon, a modern American restaurant in Asheville, was recently awarded for its wine program by Wine Spectator. Jargon received a 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, given to qualifying restaurants with at least 100 bins. Jargon’s extensive wine program is carefully curated by Beverage Manager Andrew Bradford. Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.
my40.tv
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
Mountain Xpress
Employers look to sell new generation on manufacturing jobs
Not long after Paula McWhirter-Buck graduated from Burnsville’s East Yancey High School in 1974, her mother laid down the law: It was time to get a job. So McWhirter-Buck found work as an industrial sewing machine operator for Blue Bell Inc.’s Micaville factory, which made Lady Wrangler blue jeans.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
12 Stops for Outstanding Cocktails in Asheville
Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
my40.tv
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
thelaurelofasheville.com
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents
Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
my40.tv
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
Mountain Xpress
Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Comments / 0