Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO