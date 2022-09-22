Read full article on original website
asheville.com
Buncombe County Organizations Can Earn Up to $1,000 For New School Year
As schools across Wstern North Carolina continue to welcome students back into classrooms, academic and athletic groups are looking for ways to earn funds. UScellular’s Community Connections program allows K-12 youth organizations to earn money for equipment, travel and resources completely online by doing simple digital activities. Organizers can register their group at communityconnections.uscellular.com to start earning up to $1,000 in sponsorship support.
asheville.com
Ikebana International Asheville to Host Ikebana Demonstration on Sept. 27th
Ikebana International of Asheville is hosting an ikebana demonstration at the Folk Art Center, 382 Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, NC, on September 27, 2022, at 10:30 am. This program will focus on the contemporary Shoka style from the Ikenobo School. Ikebana, translated from Japanese as “living flowers,” is flower arrangements known worldwide for its grace and beauty.
asheville.com
Asheville Area Arts Council Announces the Creative Sector Series
The Asheville Area Arts Council announces the Creative Sector Series which includes five events running from September 2022 to February 2023 centered on local arts impacts and challenges. The Creative Sector Series opens with three Arts AVL Town Hall Candidate Forums on September 7, September 28, and October 12. Each...
asheville.com
Fletcher Family Festival Returns on Saturday, September 24th
The Fletcher Family Festival will be held at Bill Moore Community Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts,...
asheville.com
“Natural Collector” Exhibit Coming to the Asheville Art Museum
Natural Collector features around 15 artworks from the collection of Fleur S. Bresler, which include important examples of modern and contemporary American craft including wood and fiber art, as well as glass and ceramics. These works that were generously donated by contemporary craft collector Bresler to the Asheville Art Museum...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
asheville.com
Jargon Earns Coveted Wine Spectator Award for Wine Program
Jargon, a modern American restaurant in Asheville, was recently awarded for its wine program by Wine Spectator. Jargon received a 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, given to qualifying restaurants with at least 100 bins. Jargon’s extensive wine program is carefully curated by Beverage Manager Andrew Bradford. Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.
asheville.com
Asheville Outlets Announces November 2022 Opening of Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store
Asheville Outlets has announced the November opening of Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. Known for timeless design and impeccable quality, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will showcase a variety of sophisticated, designer offerings for men and women. One of America’s most iconic designers, Ralph Lauren Corp is a global leader...
