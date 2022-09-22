Read full article on original website
asheville.com
Jargon Earns Coveted Wine Spectator Award for Wine Program
Jargon, a modern American restaurant in Asheville, was recently awarded for its wine program by Wine Spectator. Jargon received a 2022 Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, given to qualifying restaurants with at least 100 bins. Jargon’s extensive wine program is carefully curated by Beverage Manager Andrew Bradford. Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.
asheville.com
“Natural Collector” Exhibit Coming to the Asheville Art Museum
Natural Collector features around 15 artworks from the collection of Fleur S. Bresler, which include important examples of modern and contemporary American craft including wood and fiber art, as well as glass and ceramics. These works that were generously donated by contemporary craft collector Bresler to the Asheville Art Museum...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
Mountain Xpress
Employers look to sell new generation on manufacturing jobs
Not long after Paula McWhirter-Buck graduated from Burnsville’s East Yancey High School in 1974, her mother laid down the law: It was time to get a job. So McWhirter-Buck found work as an industrial sewing machine operator for Blue Bell Inc.’s Micaville factory, which made Lady Wrangler blue jeans.
Eater
12 Stops for Outstanding Cocktails in Asheville
Asheville’s affair with spirits runs all the way back to the days of moonshine and medicinal spirits — and that artful, down-to-earth approach to mixology still shines through in this mountain town’s modern-day cocktail scene. At these twelve bars, expect an emphasis on local, often foraged, ingredients, herbal liqueurs, and fun, weird flourishes that celebrate the city’s inner oddball. And keep an eye out for secret gems: many of the city’s favorite cocktail bars are tucked away in the sleepier parts of town or hidden in plain sight as speakeasies in the more boisterous sections of downtown.
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
asheville.com
Ikebana International Asheville to Host Ikebana Demonstration on Sept. 27th
Ikebana International of Asheville is hosting an ikebana demonstration at the Folk Art Center, 382 Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, NC, on September 27, 2022, at 10:30 am. This program will focus on the contemporary Shoka style from the Ikenobo School. Ikebana, translated from Japanese as “living flowers,” is flower arrangements known worldwide for its grace and beauty.
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
TACS’ Annual Yard Sale returns
Tryon Arts & Crafts School invites collectors, thrifters, and bargain hunters to the School’s Yard Sale benefit. The sale takes place Friday, September 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 Yard Sale will be located immediately behind TACS’ main building in the ground-level facility at Harmon Field’s Open-Air Gym.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
asheville.com
Fletcher Family Festival Returns on Saturday, September 24th
The Fletcher Family Festival will be held at Bill Moore Community Park on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. This is a free community family event presented by the Fletcher Parks & Recreation Department & the Town of Fletcher. There will be 18 vendors selling crafts,...
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“An Evening on the Titanic” sold out last week
The Orchard Inn hosts Titanic-themed dinner and entertainment. SALUDA––On September 15, The Orchard Inn hosted “An Evening on the Titanic” dinner at Newman’s Restaurant. “It was spectacular,” owner Marc Blazar says. Tickets for the elegant evening were completely sold out. This highly anticipated dinner...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
WYFF4.com
Tasty As Fit in Greenville closes due to 'labor issues'
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another Greenville restaurant is closing up shop. Tasty As Fit, a grab-n-go plant-based and gluten-free restaurant, made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday. The store opened in January 2021. "It was the hardest decision I've probably ever had to make," owner Emilie Blanchard said in the...
my40.tv
Looking back: King Charles III's visit to Biltmore Estate in 1996
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the moment of Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III. Some locals may remember that the king once visited Western North Carolina in 1996. It was the first time the royal had ever been to the state.
biltmorebeacon.com
Herd on the horizon: Elk Fest set to return
After a two-year hiatus, an event bringing two full days of authentic Appalachian experiences, live entertainment, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more, all centered around the elk is coming to Maggie Valley. Elk Fest kicks-off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run until 6 p.m. at the Maggie...
