Yardbarker

DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report

The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Sporting News

Is Nick Chubb related to Bradley Chubb? The relationship between Browns RB and Broncos pass rusher

As the NFL's slogan says, "football is family." When the Broncos and Browns meet on "Thursday Night Football," that will actually turn out to be the case on a literal basis. Nick Chubb, star Browns running back, and Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb are two of the best at their respective positions across all of the NFL. They're also related, and part of a pretty culturally significant southern family.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Browns vs. Steelers

Last week's Thursday Night Football game featured an instant classic as the Kansas City Chiefs battled the Los Angeles Chargers, and this week's promises plenty more drama as the Cleveland Browns host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns are likely still reeling after being stunned by the New York Jets,...
