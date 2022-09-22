Read full article on original website
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now
Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Thrillist
22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled
A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company. The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on...
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Popculture
Beer Recall Issued, Agency Cites Illness and Injury Hazard
Another concerning government recall was just shared that international drinkers should be made aware of. Saturday, we reported of a whiskey decanter set being recalled, but this latest notice affects those who stick to beer. On Saturday, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, the government agency that is similar to the U.S.'s FDA of USDA, shared a troubling notice of a popular beer being pulled from shelves. Eagle Bay Brewing Company is recalling its Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans "due to secondary fermentation."
iheart.com
Prepackaged Starbucks Drink Is Recalled Over Metal Fragments
If you’re a fan of prepackaged Starbucks drinks, listen up. PepsiCo, the company behind those drinks at stores, has recalled its Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage. It’s reported there could be metal fragments in the drinks. The recall affects 221 cases of product, each containing...
Mother-of-five died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, coroner rules
A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into Ms...
Grist
Milking microbes instead of udders, precision fermented dairy is ready to tackle our reliance on cows
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. The herd settles under hangar-like roofs,...
Do Cows Like to Be Milked? The Process of Milk Production, Explained
The age-old question, do cows like being milked, lingers in the minds of curious dairy consumers and animal lovers alike. The answer to the question lies within the dairy production process, but not many people are familiar with the process. Let's take an in-depth look at dairy production, including issues with the treatment of cattle and milk production.
Urgent recall of popular Starbucks drink amid fears it could contain shards of metal
A POPULAR Starbucks drink is being recalled due to fears it may contain pieces of metal. Pepsico Inc is recalling specific Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages due to possible contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews. An FDA enforcement report, which was issued on August 15 and remains ongoing, revealed the reason...
Popculture
Urgent Yogurt Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern
A mixup in yogurt flavors is resulting in an urgent recall that customers should watch for. The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall earlier this month of Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM)
Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM) “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. 483 Thomas Dr. Bensenville, IL 60106 is recalling its 14 Oz (400 gm) packages of “Golden Raisin” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have severe sensitivity to Sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions, if they consume this product.
A new report shines a light on the seafood fraud rampant across the US
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. How much should Americans care about the fish on their plates? Namely, whether the type of seafood they've ordered — red snapper at a sushi restaurant, sea bass at a supermarket counter, tuna on a Subway sandwich — is actually the type of fish they're served?
FOXBusiness
Healthy Choice frozen beef products recalled over mislabeling
More than 22,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen beef products are being recalled due to a failure to disclose a milk allergen on the labeling. Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the recalled frozen meals are labeled as Korean-Style Beef but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that includes milk.
Woman died from allergic reaction to dairy-contaminated Pret vegan wrap
A woman with an acute dairy allergy who died shortly after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap suffered a fatal anaphylactic shock due to contaminants in a dressing in the sandwich, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, is thought to have had traces of milk in it.An inquest at Avon Coroner’s Court heard the mother-of-five “religiously avoided” dairy products following a near-fatal allergic reaction a few months earlier after which she needed 15 shots of adrenalin.
