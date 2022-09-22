Read full article on original website
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Kardashian Fans Think Khloé’s Daughter True Revealed Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son
There is a new fan theory going around that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson, 4, revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son!. Kylie originally named her son Wolf Webster, but later revealed she had changed her mind. She has never publicly revealed his new name. Now, TikToker...
Why Kaley Cuoco Says "Everything Changed" When She Met Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Talks Chemistry With Pete Davidson in Meet Cute. Kaley Cuoco's life is feeling like a rom-com. Just as she falls in love with Pete Davidson in the new Peacock movie Meet Cute—which premiered Sept. 21—the actress has found new love in real life with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey following her split from ex-husband Karl Cook last September.
Rachel Recchia Reveals What Aven Jones Said to Her at ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’
As Bachelor Nation still reels from the Tuesday, September 20, season finale, one key question remains — will Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones date following her split from Tino Franco? “Right now, we are going to see where things go,” the 26-year-old flight instructor said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. […]
Khloé Kardashian: Tristan ‘always knew’ when Maralee Nichols’ baby would arrive
Khloé Kardashian said Tristan Thompson “always knew” about Maralee Nichols’ baby — but pushed her for another one anyway. In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2, which was released Thursday on Hulu, the Good American co-founder revealed her and Thompson’s surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.
Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson ‘encouraged’ her embryo transfer before news of paternity scandal broke
Khloe Kardashian has revealed that, right before news broke about ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, he had “encouraged” her to undergo an embryo transfer, as they were in the process of trying for a second baby via surrogate. In the season two premiere of The Kardashians, Kardashian...
Lamar Odom Shared His Reaction To Seeing Khloé Kardashian Cry Over Tristan Thompson On "The Kardashians"
"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that." Lamar Odom got interviewed about Khloé Kardashian again — this time about the baby drama that was featured on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Awkward Run-In At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.
Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal. Khloe Kardashian is ready to share her side of the story. Nearly two months after the Good American mogul welcomed a son with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, fans are getting to see the duo's journey to baby No. 2 on The Kardashians. However, as shown in a teaser trailer released late Sept. 20, the road was not an easy one, especially given the timing.
Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Past Comments About Khloé Kardashian’s Body Are ‘Insanely Cruel’ to Some Fans
Here's a look at the severity of past comments Kourtney Kardashian made about her sister Khloé Kardashian, and what fans think of them.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline: From First Kiss to Second Baby
Following numerous breakups and after weathering multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed a second child together. In the season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans got to see the drama play out as Khloe prepared for the birth of her baby boy amid her ex's paternity lawsuit.
Kim Kardashian’s credit card earrings cause a stir
Kim Kardashian’s no stranger to racking up high bills at Balenciaga, her favorite fashion brand — and might’ve poked fun at that fact with her choice of accessories Tuesday. Stepping out in NYC to promote Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” on “Good Morning America,” the reality...
Khloé Kardashian Premieres New Son on The Kardashians Season 2
In the grand Kardashian tradition, Khloé Kardashian debuted her baby son on the season-two premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu—with sister Kim Kardashian filming his birth via surrogate. Much like his cousin, Kylie Jenner's son who's name is still not Wolf, Khloé son does not yet have a name. In the episode she referred to him as, “No Name Johnson over here.” Perhaps we're seeing the beginnings of a new Kardashian tradition of not naming one's kids until they're learning to walk.
John Mayer Shares What Made His Friendship With Bob Saget So Special
Watch: Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday. John Mayer is showing up for his late friend, Bob Saget. Several months after the Full House star's death at age 65, the musician attended the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A tribute to Bob Saget event, sharing his fond memories of the late comedian with E! News .
Kris Jenner breaks down admitting its 'hard to watch daughter Khloé' in pain
Koko is finally “ready” to talk about her second child with Tristan Thompson in the family’s reality show’s new season. As Khloé Kardashian announces her baby during a “difficult time” amid a breakup, momager Kris Jenner admitted she can’t bear seeing her daughter in pain.
