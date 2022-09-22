ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Awkward Run-In At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both in attendance at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, making for a potentially awkward run-in! The reality star, 38, and NBA player, 31, didn’t arrive together but were both photographed arriving for the disco themed affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Good American founder was glowing as she stepped out of a vehicle before heading into the venue, sporting what appeared to be a sparkling silver gown. She continued to embrace the disco aesthetic (the theme of the party) with her blonde curly hair that was giving serious ’70s vibes.
E! News

Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets EMOTIONAL Over Baby No. 2 Scandal. Khloe Kardashian is ready to share her side of the story. Nearly two months after the Good American mogul welcomed a son with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, fans are getting to see the duo's journey to baby No. 2 on The Kardashians. However, as shown in a teaser trailer released late Sept. 20, the road was not an easy one, especially given the timing.
E! News

Ice-T Reflects on His Close Friendship With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. When you think of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you think of stars Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay. Fans have watched the duo—who play Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Olivia Benson, respectively—take down NYC criminals for over two decades on the long-running NBC crime drama. And just like the characters' close bond on-screen, fans will be delighted to know that Ice-T and Hargitay are just as close off-screen.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s credit card earrings cause a stir

Kim Kardashian’s no stranger to racking up high bills at Balenciaga, her favorite fashion brand — and might’ve poked fun at that fact with her choice of accessories Tuesday. Stepping out in NYC to promote Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” on “Good Morning America,” the reality...
Glamour

Khloé Kardashian Premieres New Son on The Kardashians Season 2

In the grand Kardashian tradition, Khloé Kardashian debuted her baby son on the season-two premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu—with sister Kim Kardashian filming his birth via surrogate. Much like his cousin, Kylie Jenner's son who's name is still not Wolf, Khloé son does not yet have a name. In the episode she referred to him as, “No Name Johnson over here.” Perhaps we're seeing the beginnings of a new Kardashian tradition of not naming one's kids until they're learning to walk.
E! News

John Mayer Shares What Made His Friendship With Bob Saget So Special

Watch: Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday. John Mayer is showing up for his late friend, Bob Saget. Several months after the Full House star's death at age 65, the musician attended the Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine: A tribute to Bob Saget event, sharing his fond memories of the late comedian with E! News .
