Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman Blue volleyball tops Bryan in three games
BRYAN – The Temple freshman blue volleyball team traveled to Bryan on Friday to take on the Lady Vikings. In a back and forth match, the Tem-Cats defeated the Lady Vikings by a score of 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. Shelby Flores had a big night at the net recording 4 kills while also have 4 aces and a dig. Also for the Tem-Cats, Maciah Morgan with 2 kills and a block; Madison Sapp, 2 aces, kill; Alani Trevino 2 aces, assist; Mariah Gaines 4 aces, kill and Mia Taylor with 3 blocks and one kill.
wildcatstrong.com
Temple leaves blowout loss in past, uses balance to bash Bryan 53-19 in 12-6A opener
BRYAN – Temple head football coach Scott Stewart has very high standards for his players, his coaches, himself and the Wildcats’ proud, storied program. None of the above parties thought those standards were upheld – not even close – in a stunningly one-sided 53-18 loss to state-ranked Arlington Martin in last Friday’s non-district finale at Wildcat Stadium.
wildcatstrong.com
Tamez, Wildcats claim Broncho Invitational championship
The Wildcat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The Wildcats claimed the team championship as six runners secured medals and placed in the top 10. Leading the charge for the Wildcats was gold medalist, Tyson Tamez, who completed the course in a time of 16:41. Freshman Xavier Tool was fourth with a time of 17:18. Anthony Soto was fifth(17:28), Mateo Lopez was sixth(17:37), La’Ron Alexander was 8th(17:46), and Dominick Montalbo was 9th(17:55). Other finishers for the Cats’ were Seth Orf(14th), Julian Jimenez(16th), and David Maxson(24th).
wildcatstrong.com
JV Girls take 6th at the Broncho Invitational
The Tem-Cat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The JV girls were 6th and were led by Sonya Valerio who finished 18th in a time 0f 25:50. Top 7 finishers for the Tem-Cats were Madison Penick(35th), Kaurie Holleman(41st), Patience Savage(42nd), Ashlyn Sabo(46th), Variea Guardado(55th), and Lily Wiser(60th).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wildcatstrong.com
Bryan tops Temple JV in three games
BRYAN – The Temple junior varsity volleyball team traveled to Bryan on Friday to take on the Lady Vikings. In a very tense match the Tem-Cats fell to Bryan by a score of 25-18, 21-25, 25-15. The Tem-Cats were led by Naliia Solomon who recorded a team high 12 assist along with 9 digs, 3 aces and one kill. Also for the Tem-Cats were Leann Holmes with 14 digs; Genevieve Allen 1 digs, 2 assist; Mekenzie Scallions 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces; De’Nari Williams 4 kills, 2 aces; Kendall Sheppard 4 kills, 3 digs; Kaegan Yepma 4 digs; Jaidyn Henry 3 kills, 1 dig and Atiana Torian 2 digs.
wildcatstrong.com
JV Boys take team title at the Broncho Invitational
The Wildcat Junior Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The JV Boys claimed the team championship with five runners placing in the top 10. Jordyn Adams took silver with a time of 19:32. Sebastian Castilleja took the bronze in a time of 19:58. Moises Ortega was 4th, Chris Sorrells was 5th, and Ethan Mendez was 9th to complete the scoring. Other finishers were Jayden Bihl(13th), Ben Huber(15th), Riley Dominguez(16th), and Keegan Dutton(21st).
wildcatstrong.com
Lamar 8th Grade Volleyball results vs. River Valley
HEWITT – The Lamar Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams traveled to Hewitt on Thursday to face River Valley Middle School. Here are the results from Thursday’s matches. The “A” team fell to River Valley by a score of 25-10, 25-6. The Lady Bearcat Player of the Game...
wildcatstrong.com
Bonham 8th grade volleyball results vs. Travis
The Bonham Middle School 8th grade volleyball teams battled their crosstown rival the Travis Science Academy at Wildcat Gym on the campus of Temple High School. The “B” team swept their opponent but the “A” fell to Travis in an excited three game match. The “A”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wildcatstrong.com
Garcia leads Tem-Cats to 5th place finish at Broncho Invitational
The Tem-Cat Varsity Cross Country team participated in the Broncho Invitational on Thursday at the Crossroads Recreation Complex. The Tem-Cats placed 5th and were led by medalist, Sophia Garcia, who finished 9th in a time of 22:24. Rounding out the top 5 for the Tem-Cats were Rebecca Terry(23rd), Kaegan Yepma(24th), Marisa Hernndez(36th),Vanessa Sorrells(38), and Kylie Tamez(41st). Other finishers were Amber Hemmitt(43rd) and Nayeli Lopez(49th).
WacoTrib.com
Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0
Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Former Baylor president and renowned lawyer Ken Starr dies, funeral held in Waco
WACO, Texas — Ken Star, former Baylor President and renowned American Lawyer, died on Sept. 13 and his funeral was on Saturday in Waco, a place he learned to call home. His family, friends and colleagues often spoke of his kindness and faith throughout the two hours in the Auditorium at the Antioch Church in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
fox44news.com
Early morning fire damages Hewitt home
Hewitt (FOX 44) — Firefighters from Hewitt and Waco stopped a fire from destroying a home early Saturday morning. The first call went out just after 6 a.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Hewitt. Hewitt firefighters quickly stopped the flames from spreading...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
fox7austin.com
Man dies in hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas - A man has died in the hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Police Department responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 100 block of East I-14 around 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23. HHPD says...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Comments / 0