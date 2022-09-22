ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says

By Candace McCowan
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpowS_0i5Ppnt600

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls.

Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They blitzed me, one knocked me down from the left, one got me on the right,” said Nix. “I’m rolling pushing fighting trying to keep the female dog from biting my neck.”

There were two pit bulls. Nix said one went for his feet while the other went for his upper body. He’s not sure what would’ve happened if his next door neighbor wasn’t home.

  • Missing Athens mom’s body found burned after she tells daughter ‘they won’t let me go’

“My neighbor heard me hollering, came out and got a whole bunch of wood and beat the dogs,” said Nix.

Paul called 911 and was sent to the hospital, where he received multiple shots and stitches. But the report from Henry County said only one dog was captured. And with one still out there, Paul has vowed to never let it happen again.

“I got a gun and I’m going to use it, if I see the dog, I’m going to use it,” said Nix.

He’s warning others now. He said that until the other dog is captured, everyone should be on the lookout.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They’re mauling up people and little girls and kids. It’s just a matter of time, just a matter of time,” said Nix.

According to the report from Henry County, officials tried to track down the second dog but have not found it. In the meantime, Paul wants to find the owners, so they can help cover his medical bills.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jobs are becoming more creative in getting employees back into the office Google takes the enhanced office space to a whole new level with its chef-driven food, recording studio for anyone to use, meditation areas and a dog park.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

Lynn Nichols
2d ago

who picked picture of the dog for this article, couldn't find a more intimidating one ,, pitbulls not only dog that will hurt you

Reply(3)
4
my opinion always
1d ago

we had a pitbull, she was so sweet. it's how you train the dog and keep the dog 🐕 on a leash when outside. I think home insurance don't cover that dog

Reply(1)
3
Oldsoldiertr6565 y
2d ago

who owns the dog and why are they running loose.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Door Neighbor#Pit Bulls#Old Macon Highway#Wsb Tv
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WXIA 11 Alive

Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
188K+
Followers
129K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy