Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls.

Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.

“They blitzed me, one knocked me down from the left, one got me on the right,” said Nix. “I’m rolling pushing fighting trying to keep the female dog from biting my neck.”

There were two pit bulls. Nix said one went for his feet while the other went for his upper body. He’s not sure what would’ve happened if his next door neighbor wasn’t home.

“My neighbor heard me hollering, came out and got a whole bunch of wood and beat the dogs,” said Nix.

Paul called 911 and was sent to the hospital, where he received multiple shots and stitches. But the report from Henry County said only one dog was captured. And with one still out there, Paul has vowed to never let it happen again.

“I got a gun and I’m going to use it, if I see the dog, I’m going to use it,” said Nix.

He’s warning others now. He said that until the other dog is captured, everyone should be on the lookout.

“They’re mauling up people and little girls and kids. It’s just a matter of time, just a matter of time,” said Nix.

According to the report from Henry County, officials tried to track down the second dog but have not found it. In the meantime, Paul wants to find the owners, so they can help cover his medical bills.

