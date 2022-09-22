Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept. 23, 2022
Larry Ray Robinson, 67, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray. He was born March 17, 1955, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the owner and operator of Interstate Filter & Supply Company, and a member of First United Methodist...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
Murray Ledger & Times
KORT acquires Murray’s Physical Medicine Services
MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy. “KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and...
Murray Ledger & Times
WKRECC completes 40th Home Uplift renovation
HARDIN – West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation (WKRECC), along with partners TVA EnergyRight, Purchase Area Development District and The Murray Bank, recently celebrated the 40th Home Uplift energy renovation for qualifying area residents. Ann Darnall, the owner of the 40th home uplifted, has been a member of WKRECC...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
wkms.org
Banana Festival returns to western Tennessee, Kentucky
Western Kentucky and Tennessee residents went bananas again last week. The twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee, recently celebrated their 60th Annual Banana Festival, marking the town’s historic connection to the railroad and banana trade. Located halfway between Chicago and New Orleans, along the Illinois Central...
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women’s inaugural Valley schedule announced
MURRAY — On Dec. 30, the Murray State women’s basketball team officially embarks on a new era as they open their first season in the Missouri Valley conference at home against Illinois-Chicago. The opener is part of a 20-game league schedule announced by the Valley Thursday. Following the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray, Eddyville men sentenced for illegal harvest of paddlefish
OXFORD, Miss. – Two Kentucky men, including one Murray resident, were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer tennis travels to Central Arkansas invite
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis gets their second round of fall action started on Friday when they head to Central Arkansas for a weekend invitational on Friday and Saturday in Conway, Arkansas. The Racers won two of their first three matches last week with wins over Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.
Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme
After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Bait and Outdoors under new ownership
MURRAY – After 45 years in business, the previous owner of the Murray Bait and Outdoors has sold the business to the owners of Lynnhurst Family Resort. Martha Gardner said she and her late husband, Fred, who died five years ago, bought the business in December 1973, and they opened it in January 1974.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Lady Tigers seek more success in Frankfort
MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer girls have had success at the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament. Three times, they have reached the title match. Every time, it has been Owensboro Catholic that has defeated the Lady Tigers — 2017, 2016 and 2014 — with the 2016 loss probably being the most painful, coming by a 3-2 final score.
Murray Ledger & Times
Marshall comeback denies Lakers No. 1 seed
DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Vote to Not Fund a New or Consolidated School
The Obion County Commission has voted unanimously to not fund any new, or consolidated school efforts at this time. A Resolution against the funding was read and voted upon at Thursday’s meeting, following recent exploration by the Obion County School Board concerning a new consolidated Middle School in Troy.
Murray Ledger & Times
Sotomayor sentenced to 40 years for murder of MSU student
MURRAY – An Almo man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for murdering a Murray State University student in March 2021. Julius Sotomayor, 23, of Almo, pleaded guilty on July 19 to the murder of 21-year-old Sarah Townsend of Farmville, Virginia in March 2021. In addition to the murder charge, a Class A felony, he also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are Class D felonies.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers begin district play with road journey to Madisonville
MURRAY — A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High heads to All ‘A’; Tigers must deal with strong NewCath squad
MURRAY — Prior to this season, Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa talked about how, eventually, his team would need to deal with some of the more established program in Kentucky in order to be standing above everyone else at the end of the season. In most...
