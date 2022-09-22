DRAFFENVILLE— Twice, Thursday night, Calloway County’s boys soccer team seemed to have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2nd District Tournament in its grasp. The first time came in the opening 10 minutes, when the Lakers stunned host Marshall County with two goals and seemed to have caught the perennial state power flat on its feet on its senior night. The Marshals, as expected, snapped out of its funk and responded, taking a lead in the second half.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO