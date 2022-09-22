Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Suns Shut Out Bulldogs, 38-0
The Hermiston Bulldogs were shut out Thursday night, 38-0, in a conference matchup with the Southridge Suns in Kennewick. The game was dominated by the Suns’ ground game as they racked up more than 400 yards rushing and held Hermiston to just 158 total yards. The Hermiston loss comes...
nbcrightnow.com
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention in Kennewick weekend of Sept 23
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Three Rivers Tattoo Convention is returning to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from September 23 through 25. Tattoo artists from around the country are gathering to offer lots of styles in one place. Plus, there's food, piercings, face painting, aerobatics and contests throughout the weekend.
There’s a Godzilla Church in Zillah, Washington
You've heard about the Jedi Alliance in Spokane, the teeny-tiny Wayside Church near Monroe, but this next Washington state attraction could take the cake. Zillah, a town of just over 3,000 people, is well-known to most eastern and central Washingtonians. But did you know about the Church of God-Zillah?. That's...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janis Has a Load of Tickets to Give Away! Go Get Yours!
Janis has a pocket full of tickets and will give them all away on Saturday! That's right! Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m. she will be hanging out in the parking lot at Walker's Furniture & Mattress in Kennewick with a stack of goodies, for YOU!. She will have Central Washington...
Fire threatening buildings near Southridge High School in Kennewick
It’s one of five fires that have broken out in Benton and Franklin counties.
nbcrightnow.com
Meals on wheels hosting OktoberFeast
RICHLAND, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels presents OktoberFeast 2022, a 5K Fun Run and Beer Garden, on Saturday, October, 1. Runners, walkers, and well-behaved dogs are invited to the run. The run is for fun and will not be timed. The event will include music, root beer, sausage, and beer.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Marine, sailor, soldier brothers buried together in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three U.S. veteran brothers were laid to rest together at Desert Lawn in Kennewick on September 23. Each brother served in a different branch and died at different times, but have finally been buried altogether. One brother was a marine, one was a sailor and the...
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla locals begin fundraising efforts for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Fundraising efforts for Trooper Dean Atkinson, who was shot in the face in Walla Walla on September 22, are being started by locals. Hot Mama's Espresso posted on Facebook that it would be a drop-off location for donations for Atkinson. It says he had a wedding planned for Summer 2023, which it hopes to raise money for.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla receives CARES funding
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla City Council has accepted $81,606 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act grant funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Coronavirus-3 Reallocation and will go to Walla Walla's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. According to a press release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
Highway 395 reopens in south Kennewick after fire burns near Southridge High School
A fire near Southridge High School closed the southbound lanes of Highway 395 on Thursday evening, filling the sky with a smoke plume that drifted eerily across the Tri-Cities. The fire south of the school spread to at least one commercial storage building, and threatened homes. It scorched 70 acres...
Jet crashes at airport in eastern Washington; no injuries
PASCO, Wash. — Ten passengers and crew escaped from a small jet aircraft that crashed and caught fire while landing Tuesday morning at an airport in Pasco, Washington. Ben Shearer, a Pasco Fire Department spokesperson, said the twin-engine Cessna Citation's landing gear failed, causing it to skid down the runway and sparking a fire at around 7 a.m., The Tri-City Herald reported. Everyone on board exited the plane and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.
nwpb.org
Bateman Island Causeway: Update
In Richland, a Causeway that extends out to Bateman Island blocks the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima. For the Yakama Nation, this Causeway has long been an area of concern. Officials want to hear from the public about the future of access to the island. The place where these...
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish artist paints mural representing migrant workers at Central Washington State Fair
YAKIMA, Wash. - Throughout the length of the Central Washington State Fair, a local artist from Toppenish will be slowly painting a mural that pays tribute to migrant workers in the Yakima Valley. She'll be doing it at the new Fiesta de Familia attraction, which highlights Latino culture for the first time in the fair's history.
nbcrightnow.com
Ribbon-cutting and tours today at Walla Walla High
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla High School will celebrate completion of its latest bond with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September, 21. Attendees can take tours of the school and celebrate the commemoration of the new student plaza, named for former Principal Dick Neher. Members of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW to build new office near Southgate
PENDLETON – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres of land on Southwest 37th Street to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. The land is currently owned by Gale Marshall and is appraised at more than $1 million. He is selling it to ODFW for $550,000, stating in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
From spuds to famous potato salad. Reser’s opens new state-of-the-art Pasco plant
They’re still hiring workers for the new facility and will need to bring on even more employees as they expand.
nbcrightnow.com
Helper permits to control chain-up assistance on I-84 this winter
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Permits will be issued by the Oregon Department of Transportation for people who want to help chain up commercial vehicles during the winter along I-84. Only people with permits will be allowed to help drivers put chains on while on certain sections of the interstate this winter, between November 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023.
Comments / 0