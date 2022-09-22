ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club

Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
GROVES, TX

