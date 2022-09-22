Read full article on original website
Related
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur firefighter recruited as first African American to join Dive Team
Patrick Cook has always known he would spend his life in civil service. And he demonstrated it at an early age following a night of video games with friends in the eighth grade. “Pat’s always had a competitive nature,” said Jacobi Edwards, Cook’s childhood friend, with a laugh. “When we...
Couple whose works impacted Beaumont’s Old Town to be honored in double memorial service in Georgia
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community and beyond are mourning the loss of a beloved couple whose story started in Georgia and made it's way to Beaumont. George Francis Blake II and Bobbie Dene Berry Guyett Blake met and fell in love in high school at the Bradwell Institute in Georgia.
Port Arthur News
Holiday Express 2022 making special stop in Port Arthur, bringing with it the history of the city
When the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express stops in Port Arthur Dec. 1, it’s bringing more than just colorful lights. With the train comes the story of the city. In 1887, Arthur Stillwell created what was then called the Kansas City Suburban Belt — a railroad that would stretch from Port Arthur to Kansas City.
Port Arthur News
Groves Pecan Festival Queen Alesandria Cardenas shares reaction to crown, passion for what’s next
GROVES — Alesandria Cardenas has been in so many pageants since she was 7 years old, she has lost count. This year Cardnenas was able to add Queen of the Pecan Festival to her already impressive resume. The sophomore at Port Neches-Groves High School has always wanted to win a queen category.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
Season of Giving awarding $40K in grants for Port Arthur, Sabine nonprofits; check out the details
The Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG is back and better then ever for 2022. A total of 13 grants were awarded during last year’s inaugural effort following a detailed vetting process from dozens of organizations that applied for a pool of $25,000 eligible to non-profit organizations.
Port Arthur News
Legendary lawyer Walter Umphrey’s induction highlights legendary Museum of the Gulf Coast event
The Museum of the Gulf Coast is inducting Walter Umphrey into the Notable People Hall of Fame this weekend. The induction is at 2 p.m. Saturday and also features three inductions into the Sports Hall of Fame. Sports Hall honorees include Mike Simpson, Jason Tyner and Jeff Granger. Umphrey, who...
KFDM-TV
Remembering Shyne' Holden: "She lit up a room with her smile and made everyone happy"
PORT ARTHUR — While the search is on for two gunmen linked to a murder, the young victim's mother is sharing her pain and memories with KFDM/Fox 4. She says 32-year-old Shyne' Holden was taken away from her family when she had so much to live for. Her mother...
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Project leaders met with residents Thursday to discuss the impact of these new flood protection measures on their properties. The $863 million project is being worked on by the US Army Corps of Engineers and Drainage District 7. Their objective is to reduce...
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School. Students at...
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
12newsnow.com
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
Suspect Donaldvan Williams, 28, was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, Decorius Mire, 23, has not yet been found.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
KFDM-TV
All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Port Arthur News
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — There was Fifth Street in Orange before the malls
Those who have only lived in Orange since the late 1960s have no idea what a thriving business district the three blocks of Fifth Street between Division Avenue on the south and Green Avenue on the north were before “The Fire.”. On March 14, 1963, a fire that was...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
Comments / 0