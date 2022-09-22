Read full article on original website
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup
The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
MLB・
3 Free Agents the Cubs Could Pursue This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to spend money in free agency this winter. Which superstars could they pursue?
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
Jon Heyman predicts Ken Williams, Rick Hahn remain in same positions while Tony La Russa transitions into a new role with White Sox
As the White Sox’s disastrous season winds down, the focus will soon turn to what changes they’ll make this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports expects the biggest change to come in the dugout.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022
The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Royals prediction and pick. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for the Mariners, while Kris Bubic goes to the hill for the Royals. Logan Gilbert is a very big reason the Mariners are in position to make the […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live on September 22
On September 22 at 4:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Midwest. TV: Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Midwest. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In San Diego, the game is streaming...
‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Albert Pujols drops heartfelt take on joining 700 HR club that Dodgers, Cardinals fans will love
Albert Pujols has achieved baseball immortality. The legendary St. Louis Cardinals slugger became the fourth member of the 700 home run club on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was an amazing moment for Pujols, who has been revitalized in his final season playing in the MLB. After...
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Jordan Montgomery takes the ball for the Cardinals, while Clayton Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers. Jordan Montgomery has been fantastic as a starting pitcher since he came over to St. […] The post MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pedro Martinez Believes Highly-Touted Red Sox Pitcher Has Cy Young Potential
Although the Boston Red Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention this season, the future is looking bright. Thursday night’s loss to the New York Yankees means the Red Sox officially won’t be playing come October, as they fall to 72-77 on the season. While this is disappointing...
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
