San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class

The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup

The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run

It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mariners Royals prediction and pick. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for the Mariners, while Kris Bubic goes to the hill for the Royals. Logan Gilbert is a very big reason the Mariners are in position to make the […] The post MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did not get a borderline call on Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. Cole fired a 1-2 delivery to Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo that just missed the outside corner. Verdugo proceeded to club a 3-run home run later during the at-bat. Gerrit Cole would go on […] The post ‘He can complain all he wants’: Red Sox star Alex Verdugo’s fiery take on Gerrit Cole’s Yankees ejection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Jordan Montgomery takes the ball for the Cardinals, while Clayton Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers. Jordan Montgomery has been fantastic as a starting pitcher since he came over to St. […] The post MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

